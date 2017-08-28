Fire Station No. 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Aug. 29 in Queen Creek

The town of Queen Creek will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Tuesday, Aug. 29, to celebrate the completion of Fire Station No. 3 at 19159 E. Queen Creek Road.
The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by tours of the new station until 6:30 p.m.
Limited parking is available at Song of Life Church, 20164 S. Sossaman Road. The church parking lot is a short walk from the ribbon-cutting site.
“The opening of Fire Station No. 3 is very exciting and critical to the safety of our community,” Queen Creek Fire Chief Ron Knight said in a press release. “Not only is it built to current standards with important safety features, it’s located in the area of town with the second highest call volume.”
The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department welcomed 15 new firefighters this year.
The additional firefighters will allow adequate staffing levels at all three stations, according to the release.
For more information about the department, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/fire-department.