Juvenile suspects arrested in conjunction with criminal damage in Queen Creek

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek on March 2 arrested three male juveniles in conjunction with a series of criminal damage incidents that occurred during the month of January in Queen Creek.
All three suspects reside in Queen Creek. Two of the suspects were booked, Deputy Ivan Lopez, public information officer for MCSO-Queen Creek, said during a phone interview March 4.
Over three consecutive weekends in January, 16 incidents were reported including slashed tires, broken vehicle windows and egged homes, according to a press release. The majority of the incidents took place at residences in an area north of Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, Deputy Lopez said.
The juveniles live in the area and reported committing the crimes because they were trying to be funny, according to the release. Two suspects were charged with 18 misdemeanors and one felony count; the third is being charged with one felony count, according to the release.
Deputies from MCSO-Queen Creek obtained video footage of one of the incidents that included three individuals, according to the release. Deputies worked to identify two individuals in the video.
Following multiple interviews, the primary suspects were identified and confessed to the crimes committed, according to the release.
“This is an example of hard work, thorough investigation and holding offenders accountable,” MCSO-Queen Creek Capt. Dave Munley said in the release. “Deputy Gilliland was the lead investigator and did an excellent job following the leads, conducting multiple interviews and successfully closing multiple cases. His actions not only send a clear message to the youth involved in these criminal acts, it is a reminder that there are consequences for your actions.
“We appreciate the assistance from our residents in this case. We are all working together to keep Queen Creek a safe and enjoyable community,” he said.
MCSO District 6-Queen Creek offers a voluntary video surveillance program, Operation QC-Cam, to help with these types of cases. Residents and businesses can voluntarily register their video surveillance cameras online with MCSO.
The database will help deputies know what video footage may be available in the area if a crime is committed. Deputies will then contact the registered owner of the camera and ask if any footage is available that may assist in the case.
The footage is not available to deputies without the owner’s permission.
To register a mounted video surveillance camera with the Operation QC-Cam program, visit QueenCreek.org/OpQCcam.