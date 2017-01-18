MCSO: Animal crimes unit searching residence in Queen Creek
Members of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Crimes Unit is executing a search warrant at a residence in the 20000 block of East Pickett Street in Queen Creek, MCSO Deputy Ivan Lopez said in a text message.
Deputy Lopez said there is no threat to the public. He said no further information is available.
The MCSO District 6-Queen Creek Substation is at 22308 S. Ellsworth Road. People with information about the case may call the non-emergency number at 602-876-1011. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.
