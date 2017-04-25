MCSO: Animals seized from Queen Creek home, owner could face animal cruelty charges

A Queen Creek woman could face four counts of animal cruelty charges in conjunction with the seizure of two malnourished animals from her property Friday, April 21.
Representatives from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office say a horse in the backyard was in such poor health it had to be euthanized, while the hair on a dog was so heavy and matted that it prevented the animal from walking properly.
The animals were found during a welfare check MCSO deputies were conducting on the animals’ owner, Sandra Wood, at her home in the 18000 block of East Via De Palmas in Queen Creek.
Detective Dave Evans of the MCSO Animal Crimes Investigations Unit believed neighbors had called in the welfare check after they had not seen Ms. Woods in “a while,” he said during a press conference Monday.
The press conference can be viewed on the MCSO Facebook page.
Outside the home, deputies noticed a dark brown bay gelding named Santos in the backyard that, according to a press release, they said was weak, extremely emaciated and having a hard time standing. They called the animal crimes unit in to investigate.
Emergency equine veterinarians arrived and determined the horse was dehydrated, covered in parasites and suffering from a major heart murmur, according to the release. His health had deteriorated to a point that required euthanasia, according to the release.
Inside the garage, investigators found a Cocker Spaniel named Lillie. The dog did not appear to have food or water and her hair was so heavily matted it obstructed her ability to walk and bend her back-leg joints, Detective Evans said.
“I’ve seen a lot of dogs and a lot of dogs in bad conditions. When the garage came open and this dog came walking out, I honestly didn’t know, I mean I assumed it was a dog, but It took me a minute to look at it. I couldn’t tell what kind of breed it was. … For me and for the detective it was the worst we’ve seen.” Detective Evans at the press conference.
Lillie was transported to the Palm Glen Animal Hospital, 7771 N. 43rd Ave. in Phoenix, where the staff shaved about 4 pounds of hair from her body, according to a post on the MCSO Facebook page.
Ms. Wood was transported to a local hospital to receive medical care. She told MCSO investigators she loved the animals very much and was too ill to care for them.
Ms. Wood said that neither animal had received veterinary care for an unspecified period, according to the release.
She voluntarily surrendered the animals to the sheriff’s office for care.
Ms. Wood remains under treatment for her illnesses. She faces four counts of animal cruelty for failing to provide food, water and medical care to her animals, according to the release.
Three of those charges could be upgraded to felonies after the dog and equine veterinarians complete their reports, according to the release.
Ms. Wood acquired Santos when he was 5 years old; he was believed to be 23 when euthanized, according to the release. Ms. Wood acquired Lillie as a 12-week-old puppy. Deputies believe Lillie is about 12 years old, according to the release.
MCSO encourages the public to contact a local animal rescue or shelter if they are unable to care for their pets or livestock.
“We tell people all the time, again if you can’t take care of your animals or take care of yourself, there’s places out there that can help you. … There’s a bunch of resources out there to help people, but you have to be able to ask for it,” he said.
Detective Evans asked the public to call the MCSO Animal Cruelty Hotline at 602-876-1681 if they observe or suspect animal abuse.
“We see the public as our eyes and ears. You know, we can’t be everywhere, so we rely on the public for seeing stuff and calling us,” he said.