MCSO to conduct active shooter drill at Queen Creek High School

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an active shooter drill on Monday, Oct. 2 at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
The drill will be coordinated by MCSO Tactical Operations teams and will involve deputies, other first responders, school administrators and volunteer role players.
The drill will include a staged scenario where first responders deploy after reports of an active shooter at the high school, according to a press release.
“We want to assure the community that we are going to be prepared for a real-life situation,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone in the release. “There are best practices that we’ve learned and are learning from law enforcement partners in and out of Arizona that we can apply as we train. It’s imperative that we train in real-life situations with our partners so we are prepared for the worst-case scenario.”
The active shooter training will be conducted over Queen Creek High School‘s fall break when students and staff are not on campus. Training activities will also be taking place in the neighboring church parking lot, at 22035 E. Ocotillo Road.
MCSO District 6-Queen Creek is the contracted law enforcement provider for the town of Queen Creek. It is at 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.