MCSO: Crime has kept pace with population growth, but Queen Creek is still safe place to live

Vehicular accidents accounted for nearly 40 percent of all the reports taken by local law enforcement deputies in 2016.
According to a report from Capt. Dave Munley, who oversees Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek, his deputies responded to 3,042 incident reports last year.
Accidents and traffic violations accounted for 39 percent of them, he said during a presentation June 21 during the regular meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.
Deputy-initiated activity generated 746, or 25 percent, of all the reports in 2016, according to Capt. Munley’s presentation.
Capt. Munley’s annual crime incident report and the meeting video can be viewed on the town’s website at www.queencreek.org.
The top 10 report types in 2016 were:
- Vehicle crash, no injury: 594, or 19 percent
- Traffic violation: 480, or 16 percent
- Runaway juvenile: 153, or 5 percent
- Vehicle crash with injury: 141, or 5 percent
- Criminal damage: 138, or 4 percent
- Shoplifting: 136, or 4 percent
- Theft: 122, or 4 percent
- Assault: 87, or 3 percent
- Found property: 84, or 3 percent
- Burglary from vehicle: 75, or 2 percent
The patrol deputies taking these reports comprise about 65 percent of District 6’s total personnel, according to Capt. Munley’s report. The 2016 staff included one captain, one lieutenant, eight sergeants (six for patrol, one for community service and one for investigations); three detectives; 30 deputies (25 for patrol, three for community service and two school resource deputies); and three civilians (two administrative assistants and one crime analyst).
“About 80 percent are front-line guys who are actively out there doing the job,” Capt. Munley told the council. “I think it’s an appropriate level for what we have here.”
Assisting his staff in completing the workload is the District 6-Queen Creek volunteer posse. Local posse members donated about 7,000 work hours in 2016, Capt. Munley said.
MCSO posses consist of non-compensated positions made up of people from all walks of life who want to assist law enforcement as a way to give back to their community, according to the MCSO website: https://www.mcso.org/Employment/Posse.
Posse branches train for many support functions. They include: search and rescue, crime scene security, patrol support, administrative assistance, civic functions, disaster relief and emergency details.
The areas of the town from where the highest numbers of incidents were reported were downtown Queen Creek, where the greatest numbers of shoplifting were reported, and Canyon State Academy, which reported a high number of juvenile runaways in 2016, Capt. Munley said.
Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, is a private residential school serving male youth between the ages of 11-17 with a history of delinquent behaviors, dependent/neglectful backgrounds, mild mental and emotional health issues and special education needs, according to its Facebook page.
Overall, the number of Queen Creek’s reported crime incidents is low compared to its neighboring communities in the east Valley, he said.
Fountain Hills, with a population of 24,482, reported a property crime rate per 1,000 persons of 7.9. Queen Creek, with a population of about 41,000, reported a property crime rate per 1,000 persons of 11.8, according to Capt. Munley’s presentation.
Gilbert, with a population of 247,542, reported a rate of 13.9, while for Mesa, with a population of 475,274, the rate was 23.7. Chandler, with a population of 250,626, reported a rate of 24.6.
Council members said they were pleased to hear the numbers.
“Public safety is the No. 1 behind this dais. These are statistics to be very, very proud of,” Councilwoman Emilena Turley said to Capt. Munley after his presentation.
“You guys are doing a bang-up job,” Councilman Jake Hoffman told Capt. Munley. “There are a lot of things in Queen Creek that make us special. When we get reports like that, it’s a great day. Please extend the council’s gratitude to the department and everyone who works for you.”
Mayor Gail Barney echoed his approval of the crime incident report. He also asked if future incident numbers would include reports from Banner Ironwood Medical Center now that the land on which it sits at 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley has been annexed into the town of Queen Creek.
“Do the assaults and things they care for in the emergency room go under your report or is that a different system?,” the mayor asked.
“If an assault occurs in Pinal County, it will be turned over to them,” Capt. Munley replied, referring to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a jurisdictional thing. It would go to where the actual event took place.”
Capt. Munley said the medical center averages 15 assault calls a month. He said he will be watching to see if that number changes with the two county sheriff’s offices handling the reports.
Town council meetings are generally held starting at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings are not held before 7 p.m.
The first meeting of July, which had been scheduled for July 5, has been canceled due to the July 4th holiday, according to Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer.
Agendas and live streaming video of the meetings may be viewed on the town’s website at www.queencreek.org.
