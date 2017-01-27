MCSO, PCSO crime incidents reported Dec. 26-Jan 24

Editor’s note: The weekly crime report is sponsored by B and M Communications LLC, 2400 W. Medtronic Way Suite No. 7, Tempe. To speak with a security system specialist, call B and M Communications at 480-458-5540 or visit its website.
Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Noninjury accident: S. Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 26.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 10:31 p.m. Dec. 26.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 10:58 p.m. Dec. 26.
•Deceased person: 21000 block of East Calle De Flores. Reported at 2:46 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Fraud: 6533 W. Phillips Road MCSTP at San Tan Mountain Regional Park. Reported at 8:17 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 8:55 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Runaway: 22000 block of South 209th Way. Reported at 9:48 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Identity Theft: 22000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 12:48 p.m. Dec. 27.
•Accident with injuries: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:50 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:48 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:44 p.m. Dec. 28.
•Traffic violation: Power Road and Jacaranda. Reported at 2:22 p.m. Dec. 28.
•Suspicious activity: 21000 block of East Via Del Palo. Reported at 12:18 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Minor consumption: 6533 W. Phillips Road at San Tan Mountain Regional Park. Reported at Dec. 29.
•Welfare check: 21000 block of East Tierra Grande. Reported at 9:49 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Accident with injuries: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:39 p.m. Dec. 29.
•Theft: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road at Walmart. Reported at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 29.
•Traffic violation: East Fulton Parkway and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:54 p.m. Dec. 29.
•Noninjury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:44 p.m. Dec. 29.
•Theft from a vehicle: 23000 S. Power Road. Reported at 6:36 a.m. Dec. 30.
•Identity theft: 21000 block of East Domingo Road. Reported at 12:53 a.m. Dec. 30.
•Identity theft: 21000 block of East Tierra Grande. Reported at 3:38 p.m. Dec. 30.
Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road at Kohl’s. Reported at 3:55 p.m. Dec. 30.
•Theft: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road at Walmart. Reported at 5:09 p.m. Dec. 30.
•Abandoned vehicle: 18500 block of East Sawgrass Trail. Reported at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 30.
•Noninjury accident: South Ellsworth Road and Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 6:05 p.m. Dec. 30.
•Noninjury accident: South Sossaman Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:54 p.m. Dec. 30.
•Fight, domestic violence: 21000 block of South 186th Way. Reported at 8:28 a.m. Dec. 31.
•Accident with injuries: East Chandler Heights Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:59 a.m. Dec. 31.
•Accident, private property: 21202 S. Ellsworth Loop Road by Panera Bread. Reported at 12:41 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 1:40 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Theft: 22280 S. 209th Way. Reported at 7:11 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Traffic Violation: South Crismon Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 9:39 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 10:07 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 10:08 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Injured or sick person: 18500 block of East Ashridge Drive. Reported at 10:11 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 10:11 p.m. Dec. 31.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Found property, information report: 32000 block of North Gardner Trail. Reported at 9:27 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Suspicious activity: North Pamela Drive and West Phillips Road. Reported at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Citizen assist: West Hunt Highway and North Ann’s Way. Reported at 6:16 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 6:41 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 6:36 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic offense: North Thompson Road and West Phillips Road. Reported at 6:45 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 6:55 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic offense: West Gail Road and North Gary Road. Reported at 12:39 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Reckless driving, information report: 29000 block of North Ridge Road. Reported at 8:29 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Shots fired, information report: West Silverdale and North Marchant Trace. Reported at 3:33 p.m.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:01 p.m.
•Information report: West Sun Dance Drive and North Wild Horse Drive. Reported at 2:09 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Trespassing: 1200 block of West Judd Road. Reported at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Attempt to locate: Ellsworth and Ocotillo Roads. Reported at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Trespassing: 1200 block of West Judd Road. Reported at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Attempt to locate: Ellsworth and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:31 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Suspicious activity, information report: North Thompson Road and North Brenner Pass Road. Reported at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 22.
•Suspicious activity: North Meridian Drive and West Lenora Way. Reported at 6:57 p.m. Jan. 22.
•Warrant arrest: 29000 block of North Meadow Lane. Reported at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Fire: 2600 block of West Moon Dust Trail. Reported at 11:56 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Fire: 2600 block of West Moon Dust Trail. Reported at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 23.
•Reckless driving: West Hunt Highway and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and West Hunt Highway. Reported at 6:33 p.m. Jan. 24.