MCSO, PCSO crime incidents reported Jan 1-31

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:20 a.m. Jan. 1.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:50 a.m. Jan. 1.
•Deceased person: 19000 block of East Escalante Road. Reported at 10:29 a.m. Jan. 1.
•Warrant arrest: Ellsworth Road and Riggs Road. Reported at 6:37 p.m. Jan. 1.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Crismon Road. Reported at 4:51 a.m. Jan.2.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 10:49 a.m. Jan. 2.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:32 p.m. Jan. 2.
•Accident with injuries: East Ocotillo Road and South 226th Street. Reported at 2:04 p.m. Jan. 2.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 21000 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8:59 p.m. Jan. 2.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 21000 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:39 p.m. Jan. 2.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8:10 a.m. Jan. 3.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:41 a.m. Jan. 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:46 p.m. Jan. 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 4.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 4.
•Forgery or bogus checks: 20000 E. Duncan Street. Reported at 12:08 p.m. Jan. 4.
•Incorrigible juvenile: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 4.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Fulton Parkway. Reported at 1:27 p.m. Jan. 4.
•Identity theft: 21000 East Pecan Lane. Reported at 3:11 p.m. Jan. 4.
•Animal problem: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:49 p.m. Jan. 4.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Pecos Road. Reported at 7:02 a.m. Jan. 5.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 7:13 a.m. Jan. 5.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 9:26 a.m. Jan. 5.
•Warrant arrest: 20000 East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11 a.m. Jan. 5.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:16 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:59 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Run away: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Theft: 9100 block of West Gold Dust Drive. Reported at 4:58 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 7:58 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 9:44 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Run away: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:36 a.m. Jan. 6.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:56 a.m. Jan. 6.
•Traffic violation: Power Road and Brooks Farm. Reported at 9:42 a.m. Jan. 6.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Road and Queen Creek Road. Reported at 10:12 a.m. Jan. 6.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Road and Cloud Road. Reported at 10:56 a.m. Jan. 6.
•Theft: 24000 S. Power Road. Reported at 11:59 a.m. Jan. 6.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:03 p.m. Jan. 6.
•Accident with Injuries: East Cloud Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:32 p.m. Jan. 6.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:51 p.m. Jan. 6.
•Found runaway: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 10:08 p.m. Jan. 6.
•Assault: 18700 block of East Egret Circle. Reported at 11:54 p.m. Jan. 6.

Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)

The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Out aid, agency assist: North Ellsworth Avenue; San Tan Boulevard and Ellsworth. Reported at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 25.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 6:29 p.m. Jan. 25.
•Out aid, agency assist: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 10:01 a.m. Jan. 25.
•Reckless driving: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 6:12 p.m. Jan. 25.
•Out aid, recovered stolen property: West Lind Road and North Royce Road. Reported at 8:01 a.m. Jan. 27.
•Civil matter: 30000 block of North Gary Road. Reported at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 27.
•Citizen assist: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 11:22 p.m. Jan. 27.
•Reckless driving: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 12:43 a.m. Jan. 28.
•Shots fired, information report: 5000 block of West Saddle Mountain Trail. Reported 3:11 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Commercial alarm: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 3:31 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 6:49 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 11:56 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Citizen assist: 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 2:44 p.m. Jan. 29.
•Noise disturbance: West Sun Dance Drive and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 5:29 p.m. Jan. 29.
•Noise disturbance: West Sun Dance Drive and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 7:04 p.m. Jan. 29.
•Traffic stop: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 7:13 p.m. Jan. 29.
•Reckless driving, DUI, alcohol: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 9:18 p.m. Jan. 29.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 1:48 p.m. Jan. 30.
•Traffic stop: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 1:27 p.m. Jan. 30.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 30.
•Domestic violence, disorderly conduct: 1700 block of West Bonnie Lane. Reported at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 30.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 9:07 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 9:22 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:04 a.m. Jan. 31.

