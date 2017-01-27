MCSO and PCSO Crime Reported Dec. 26-Jan 24.

Jan 27th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Editor’s note: The weekly crime report is sponsored by B and M Communications LLC, 2400 W. Medtronic Way Suite No. 7, Tempe. To speak with a security system specialist, call B and M Communications at 480-458-5540 or visit its website.
Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Noninjury accident: S. Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 26.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 10:31 p.m. Dec. 26.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 10:58 p.m. Dec. 26.
•Deceased person: 21000 block of East Calle De Flores. Reported at 2:46 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Fraud: 6533 W. Phillips Road MCSTP at San Tan Mountain Regional Park. Reported at 8:17 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 8:55 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Runaway: 22000 block of South 209th Way. Reported at 9:48 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Identity Theft: 22000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 12:48 p.m. Dec. 27.
•Accident with injuries: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:50 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:48 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:44 p.m. Dec. 28.
•Traffic violation: Power Road and Jacaranda. Reported at 2:22 p.m. Dec. 28.
•Suspicious activity: 21000 block of East Via Del Palo. Reported at 12:18 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Minor consumption: 6533 W. Phillips Road at San Tan Mountain Regional Park. Reported at Dec. 29.
•Welfare check: 21000 block of East Tierra Grande. Reported at 9:49 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Accident with injuries: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:39 p.m. Dec. 29.
•Theft: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road at Walmart. Reported at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 29.
•Traffic violation: East Fulton Parkway and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:54 p.m. Dec. 29.
•Noninjury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:44 p.m. Dec. 29.
•Theft from a vehicle: 23000 S. Power Road. Reported at 6:36 a.m. Dec. 30.
•Identity theft: 21000 block of East Domingo Road. Reported at 12:53 a.m. Dec. 30.
•Identity theft: 21000 block of East Tierra Grande. Reported at 3:38 p.m. Dec. 30.
Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road at Kohl’s. Reported at 3:55 p.m. Dec. 30.
•Theft: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road at Walmart. Reported at 5:09 p.m. Dec. 30.
•Abandoned vehicle: 18500 block of East Sawgrass Trail. Reported at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 30.
•Noninjury accident: South Ellsworth Road and Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 6:05 p.m. Dec. 30.
•Noninjury accident: South Sossaman Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:54 p.m. Dec. 30.
•Fight, domestic violence: 21000 block of South 186th Way. Reported at 8:28 a.m.  Dec. 31.
•Accident with injuries: East Chandler Heights Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:59 a.m. Dec. 31.
•Accident, private property: 21202 S.  Ellsworth Loop Road by Panera Bread. Reported at 12:41 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 1:40 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Theft: 22280 S. 209th Way. Reported at 7:11 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Traffic Violation: South Crismon Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 9:39 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 10:07 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 10:08 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Injured or sick person: 18500 block of East Ashridge Drive. Reported at 10:11 p.m. Dec. 31.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road at Canyon State Academy. Reported at 10:11 p.m. Dec. 31.

Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Found property, information report: 32000 block of North Gardner Trail. Reported at 9:27 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Suspicious activity: North Pamela Drive and West Phillips Road. Reported at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Citizen assist: West Hunt Highway and North Ann’s Way. Reported at 6:16 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 6:41 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 6:36 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic offense: North Thompson Road and West Phillips Road. Reported at 6:45 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 6:55 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic offense: West Gail Road and North Gary Road. Reported at 12:39 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Reckless driving, information report: 29000 block of North Ridge Road. Reported at 8:29 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Shots fired, information report: West Silverdale and North Marchant Trace. Reported at 3:33 p.m.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:01 p.m.
•Information report: West Sun Dance Drive and North Wild Horse Drive. Reported at 2:09 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Trespassing: 1200 block of West Judd Road. Reported at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Attempt to locate: Ellsworth and Ocotillo Roads. Reported at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Trespassing: 1200 block of West Judd Road. Reported at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Attempt to locate: Ellsworth and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:31 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Suspicious activity, information report: North Thompson Road and North Brenner Pass Road. Reported at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 22.
•Suspicious activity: North Meridian Drive and West Lenora Way. Reported at 6:57 p.m. Jan. 22.
•Warrant arrest: 29000 block of North Meadow Lane. Reported at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Fire: 2600 block of West Moon Dust Trail. Reported at 11:56 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Fire: 2600 block of West Moon Dust Trail. Reported at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 23.
•Reckless driving: West Hunt Highway and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and West Hunt Highway. Reported at 6:33 p.m. Jan. 24.

Tags: · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie