MCSO: QC couple were warned to improve premises before dogs were seized

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Crimes detectives served a search warrant Jan. 18 on an elderly couple in Queen Creek. Deputies seized 15 dogs from the home of Kathleen Marshall, 66, and Kevin Marshall, 63, at 20827 E. Pickett St.
On Jan. 8 deputies were dispatched for a welfare check to the couple’s home after they were notified by the AZ Shih-tzu rescue organization of multiple dogs at that residence that needed to be rescued, according to a press release issued by MCSO spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.
Deputies responded and observed the dogs in cages living in feces and urine. They placed the couple on notice, giving them an opportunity to clean up the residence and improve the conditions for the animals and for the people living in the home, according to Sgt. Enriquez.
During a follow-up visit on Jan. 17, MCSO deputies observed the condition of the animals and dogs had not changed, according to Sgt. Enriquez. A search warrant was drafted and executed on Jan. 18. Fifteen dogs were seized and taken to Palm Glen Animal Hospital in Phoenix where they were evaluated and treated.
The dogs appeared to be malnourished and most needed immediate care, Sgt. Enriquez said in his release. The dogs were transported to the MCSO Animal Safe Haven unit after being treated.
Ms. Marshall was the only one home when the search warrant was served because her husband had been hospitalized, according to the spokesman. The case was referred to Adult Protective Services, which already has an open case on the couple, according to Sgt. Enriquez.