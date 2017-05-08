MCSO-Queen Creek April 1-5/PCSO-unincorporated QC March 26-31 crime report

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Fire: South 187th Street and East Old Beau Trail. Reported at 9:01 a.m. April 1.
•Traffic violation: East Victoria Lane and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:34 a.m. April 1.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1:10 a.m. April 1.
•Disorderly conduct: 21000 block of East Sunset Drive. Reported at 1:30 p.m. April 1.
•Theft: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1:34 p.m. April 1.
•Private property accident: 21374 South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 5:15 p.m. April 1.
•Welfare check: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:43 p.m. April 1.
•Stolen vehicle: 20000 block of East Riggs Road. Reported at 6:30 p.m. April 1.
•Disorderly conduct: South Power Road and East San Tan Boulevard. Reported at 8:54 p.m. April 1.
•Criminal damage: 19000 block of East Seagull Drive. Reported at 8:45 a.m. April 2.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 12:08 p.m. April 2.
•Non-injury accident: 22000 block of East Tierra Grande. Reported at 1:11 a.m. April 2.
•Threats to commit an offense: 21000 block of East Camina Plata. Reported at 3:42 p.m. April 2.
•Assault with a deadly weapon: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:12 a.m. April 3.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 20000 block of East Canary Court. Reported at 7:18 a.m. April 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Signal Butte. Reported at 7:20 a.m. April 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Hawes. Reported at 8:14 a.m. April 3.
•Runaway: 21000 block of East Estrella Road. Reported at 11:34 a.m. April 3.
•Accident with injury: East Hunt Highway and South Power Road. Reported at 1:14 p.m. April 3.
•Narcotics and other drugs: 18000 block of East Germann Road. Reported at 1:26 p.m. April 3.
•Found property: 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:31 p.m. April 3
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:43 p.m. April 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Hawes. Reported at 4:43 p.m. April 3.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of East Cloud Road. Reported at 10:32 p.m. April 3.
•Suspicious person: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:55 p.m. April 4.
•Traffic violation: South 198th Street and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:44 a.m. April 4.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:56 a.m. April 4.
•Suspicious person: East Stacy Road and South Achilles Way. Reported at 12:53 a.m. April 4.
•Threats to commit offense: 19000 block of South 188th Street. Reported at 1:24 p.m. April 4.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 2:51 April 4.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Sonoqui Drive. Reported at 4:13 p.m. April 4.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:04 p.m. April 4.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:42 a.m. April 5.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Suspicious activity: North Meridian Drive and West Lenora Way. Reported at 7 p.m. March 26.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:35 p.m. March 26.
•Welfare check: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 4:03 p.m. March 27.
•Utility problem: 29000 block of North Sandridge Drive. Reported at 10:24 p.m. March 27.
•Accident, noninjury traffic accident, vehicle damage: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 12:09 p.m. March 28.
•Civil matter, 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 6:27 p.m. March 28.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 5:26 p.m. March 29.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 5:34 p.m. March 29.
•Domestic, welfare check: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 9:11 a.m. March 30.
•Information report: North Brenner Pass Road. Reported at 10:56 a.m. March 30.
•Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 5:35 p.m. March 30.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 9:26 p.m. March 30.
•Traffic hazard, animal problem: North Brenner Pass Road and West Silverdale Road. Reported at 6:35 a.m. March 31.
•Welfare check: 1900 block of West Laurie Lane. Reported at 7:01 a.m. March 31.
•Citizen assist: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 2:13 p.m. March 31.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 11:39 a.m. March 31.