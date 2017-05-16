MCSO-Queen Creek April 3-6/PCSO-unincorporated QC April 1-9 crime report

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Assault with a deadly weapon: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:12 a.m. April 3.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 20000 block of East Canary Court. Reported at 7:18 a.m. April 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Signal Butte. Reported at 7:20 a.m. April 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Hawes. Reported at 8:14 a.m. April 3.
•Runaway: 21000 block of East Estrella Road. Reported at 11:34 a.m. April 3.
•Accident with injury: East Hunt Highway and South Power Road. Reported at 1:14 p.m. April 3.
•Narcotics and other drugs: 18000 block of East Germann Road. Reported at 1:26 p.m. April 3.
•Found property: 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:31 p.m. April 3.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:43 p.m. April 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Hawes. Reported at 4:43 p.m. April 3.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of East Cloud Road. Reported at 10:32 p.m. April 3.
•Suspicious person: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:55 p.m. April 4.
•Traffic violation: South 198th Street and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:44 a.m. April 4.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:56 a.m. April 4.
•Suspicious person: East Stacy Road and South Achilles Way. Reported at 12:53 a.m. April 4.
•Threats to commit offense: 19000 block of South 188th Street. Reported at 1:24 p.m. April 4.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 2:51 April 4.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Sonoqui Drive. Reported at 4:13 p.m. April 4.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:04 p.m. April 4.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:42 a.m. April 5.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:24 a.m. April 5.
•Found property: Power Road and Pecos. Reported at 8:47 a.m. April 5.
•Runaway: 20000 block of East Riggs Road. Reported at 12:10 p.m. April 5.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Happy Road. Reported at 3:16 p.m. April 5.
•Non-injury accident: 600 block of West Combs Road. Reported at 3:24 p.m. April 5.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 3:42 p.m. April 5.
•Assault: 23000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 4:01 a.m. April 5.
•Assault: 24000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 4:44 p.m. April 5.
•Theft: 22000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 5:26 a.m. April 6.
•Traffic violation: Chandler Heights and Power Road. Reported at 6:53 a.m. April 6.
•Non-injury accident: East Victoria Lane and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:09 a.m. April 6.
•Theft: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:20 a.m. April 6.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:34 a.m. April 6.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South 205th Place. Reported at 11:43 a.m. April 6.
•Traffic violation: South 220th Place and East Cloud Road. Reported at 1:03 p.m. April 6.
•Theft: 21000 block of South 220th Way. Reported at 2:10 p.m. April 6.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Welfare check: 800 block of West Combs Road. Reported at 9:02 a.m. April 1.
•Welfare check: 1300 block of West Bonnie Lane. Reported at 1:22 p.m. April 1.
•Traffic hazard: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 6:58 p.m. April 1.
•Information report: 4500 block of West Roberts Road. Reported at 3:59 p.m. April 3.
•Information report: 29000 block of North Meadow Lane. Reported at 6:40 p.m. April 3.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 9 a.m. April 3.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Trica Road. Reported at 4:13 a.m. April 4.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:21 a.m. April 4.
•Traffic hazard, animal problem: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 6:22 a.m. April 4.
•Fraud: 2100 block of West Skyline Lane. Reported at 12:25 p.m. April 4.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Trica Road. Reported at 6:06 p.m. April 4.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 9:25 a.m. April 9.
•Suspicious activity: 5300 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 3:20 a.m. April 9.