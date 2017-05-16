MCSO-Queen Creek April 3-6/PCSO-unincorporated QC April 1-9 crime report

May 16th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of assault incidents reported April 3-5 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek.

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Assault with a deadly weapon: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:12 a.m. April 3.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 20000 block of East Canary Court. Reported at 7:18 a.m. April 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Signal Butte. Reported at 7:20 a.m. April 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Hawes. Reported at 8:14 a.m. April 3.
•Runaway: 21000 block of East Estrella Road. Reported at 11:34 a.m. April 3.
•Accident with injury: East Hunt Highway and South Power Road. Reported at 1:14 p.m. April 3.
•Narcotics and other drugs: 18000 block of East Germann Road. Reported at 1:26 p.m. April 3.
•Found property: 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:31 p.m. April 3.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:43 p.m. April 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Hawes. Reported at 4:43 p.m. April 3.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of East Cloud Road. Reported at 10:32 p.m. April 3.
•Suspicious person: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:55 p.m. April 4.
•Traffic violation: South 198th Street and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:44 a.m. April 4.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:56 a.m. April 4.
•Suspicious person: East Stacy Road and South Achilles Way. Reported at 12:53 a.m. April 4.
•Threats to commit offense: 19000 block of South 188th Street. Reported at 1:24 p.m. April 4.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 2:51 April 4.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Sonoqui Drive. Reported at 4:13 p.m. April 4.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:04 p.m. April 4.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:42 a.m. April 5.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:24 a.m. April 5.
•Found property: Power Road and Pecos. Reported at 8:47 a.m. April 5.
•Runaway: 20000 block of East Riggs Road. Reported at 12:10 p.m. April 5.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Happy Road. Reported at 3:16 p.m. April 5.
•Non-injury accident: 600 block of West Combs Road. Reported at 3:24 p.m. April 5.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 3:42 p.m. April 5.
•Assault: 23000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 4:01 a.m. April 5.
•Assault: 24000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 4:44 p.m. April 5.
•Theft: 22000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 5:26 a.m. April 6.
•Traffic violation: Chandler Heights and Power Road. Reported at 6:53 a.m. April 6.
•Non-injury accident: East Victoria Lane and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:09 a.m. April 6.
•Theft: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:20 a.m. April 6.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:34 a.m. April 6.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South 205th Place. Reported at 11:43 a.m. April 6.
•Traffic violation: South 220th Place and East Cloud Road. Reported at 1:03 p.m. April 6.
•Theft: 21000 block of South 220th Way. Reported at 2:10 p.m. April 6.

Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)

The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.

•Welfare check: 800 block of West Combs Road. Reported at 9:02 a.m. April 1.
•Welfare check: 1300 block of West Bonnie Lane. Reported at 1:22 p.m. April 1.
•Traffic hazard: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 6:58 p.m. April 1.
•Information report: 4500 block of West Roberts Road. Reported at 3:59 p.m. April 3.
•Information report: 29000 block of North Meadow Lane. Reported at 6:40 p.m. April 3.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 9 a.m. April 3.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Trica Road. Reported at 4:13 a.m. April 4.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:21 a.m. April 4.
•Traffic hazard, animal problem: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 6:22 a.m. April 4.
•Fraud: 2100 block of West Skyline Lane. Reported at 12:25 p.m. April 4.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Trica Road. Reported at 6:06 p.m. April 4.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 9:25 a.m. April 9.
•Suspicious activity: 5300 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 3:20 a.m. April 9.

Tags: · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie