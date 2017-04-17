MCSO-Queen Creek crime report, March 4-10

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of East Creekside Drive. Reported at 12:56 p.m. March 4.
•Hit and run, non-injury: South 186th Street and East Swan Drive. Reported at 12:58 p.m. March 4.
•Animal problem: 21000 block of East Round-up Court. Reported at 5:55 p.m. March 4.
•Theft: 21000 block of East Twin Acres Drive. Reported at 8:01 a.m. March 4.
•Sick or injured person: 5600 block of South Power Road. Reported at 10:10 p.m. March 4.
•Runaway: 23000 block of South 209th Street. Reported at 10:27 p.m. March 4.
•Welfare check: East Queen Creek Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 12:46 p.m. March 5.
•Criminal damage: 20000 block of South 196th Street. Reported at 9:02 a.m. March 5.
•Burglary from vehicle: 21000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 10:44 p.m. March 5.
•Hit and run, non-injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:51 p.m. March 5.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 6:35 a.m. March 6.
•Vehicle burglary: 21000 block of East Russet Road. Reported at 10:51 a.m. March 6.
•Vehicle burglary: 21000 block of East Twin Acres Drive. Reported at 11:13 March 6.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Signal Butte Road. Reported at 4:10 p.m. March 6.
•Shoplifting: 21058 South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:30 p.m. March 6.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:34 p.m. March 6.
•Accident with injury: East Chandler eights Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8:39 p.m. March 6.
•Warrant arrest: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:18 a.m. March 7.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 10 a.m. March 7.
•Identity theft: 21000 block of East Sunset Drive. Reported at 10:46 a.m. March 7.
•Theft: 18000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 10:50 a.m. March 7.
•Vehicle burglary: 21000 block of East Camacho Road. Reported at 11:04 a.m. March 7.
•Identity theft: 21000 block of East Misty Lyn. Reported at 1:02 p.m. March 7.
•Hit and run accident: South 187th street and East Old Beau Trail. Reported at 2:19 p.m. March 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:18 p.m. March 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:21 p.m. March 7.
•Traffic violation: South 209th Way and East Aldecoa Drive. Reported at 6:43 p.m. March 7.
•Found property: 22000 block of South 226th Street. Reported at 6:26 p.m. March 7.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 4:50 p.m. March 6.
•Abandoned vehicle, suspicious activity: North Brenner Pass Road and North Saddle Tramp Way. Reported at 9:28 p.m. March 6.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:40 p.m. March 6.
•Fraud, information report: 3600 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 7:57 p.m. March 6.
•Reckless driving, suspicious activity: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 12:40 p.m. March 7.
•Out aid, agency assist: 3300 block of West Rolls Road. Reported at 1:46 p.m. March 7.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 7:37 a.m. March 8.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:11 a.m. March 8.
•Out aid, agency assist: West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 8:30 a.m. March 8.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 8:46 a.m. March 8.
•Reckless driving, information report: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 8:53 a.m. March 8.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 12:01 p.m. March 8.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 12:41 p.m. March 8.
•Noise disturbance: 1400 block of West Rylie Court. Reported at 9:20 p.m. March 8.
•Domestic, disorderly conduct: 8600 block of West Dove Roost Road. Reported at 9:14 a.m. March 10.
•Traffic offense: 48000 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 11:23 a.m. March 10.
•Civil matter: 4200 block of West Caleb Lane. Reported at 11:26 a.m. March 10.
•Out aid, agency assist: 3200 block of North Vertuccio Trail. Reported at 11:40 a.m. March 10.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 11:49 a.m. March 10.
•Medical assist: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 1:29 p.m. March 10.
•Information report: North Thompson Road and West Phillips Road. Reported at 2:30 p.m. March 10.
•Missing person, welfare check: 35000 block of North Wildhorse Drive. Reported at 6:59 p.m. March 10.
•Accident with injury, traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:42 p.m. March 10.