MCSO-Queen Creek deputies buy injured citizen bike, helmet

Deputies Rodney Oaks and Walter Douglas of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek went above and beyond the call of duty to assist a citizen in need,
According to a post from MCSO District 6-QC Capt. Dave Munley on the Queen Creek Town Hall Facebook page, the men responded to a call of an injured person the evening of June 14 in Queen Creek.
“Thankfully, the young person had only minor injuries and will be fine. Deputy Oaks and Deputy Douglas recognized the individual was now in need of a new bicycle and bicycle helmet. They took the person to Wal-Mart and, using their own money, purchased a bike and helmet before taking the person home. Through it all, it is stories like these that reaffirm and remind me why I’m the proudest police captain in the country.” Capt. Munley wrote in his post.
The MCSO District 6-Queen Creek substation is at 22308 S. Ellsworth Road. Its lobby hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Its non-emergency number is 602-876-1011. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.