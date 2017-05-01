MCSO-Queen Creek March 27-29/PCSO-unincorporated QC March 23-25 crime report

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Fulton Parkway. Reported at 6:51 a.m. March 27.
•Tagging, criminal damage: 21800 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:23 a.m. March 27.
•Theft: 2100 block of East Twin Acres Court. Reported at 8:11 a.m. March 27.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights. Reported at 9:43 a.m. March 27.
•Identity theft: 19000 block of East Emperor Boulevard. Reported at 4:14 p.m. March 27.
•Shoplifting: 21556 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:42 p.m. March 27.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:01 p.m. March 27.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Power Road. Reported at 5:21 p.m. March 27.
•Theft: 23000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 8:04 p.m. March 27.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 9:41 p.m. March 27.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth and Chandler Heights. Reported at 12:30 a.m. March 28.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 10:35 a.m. March 28.
•Suspicious activity: 21000 block of East Bonanza. Reported at 12:49 a.m. March 28.
•Accident with injury: South 226th Street and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:23 p.m. March 28.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:10 p.m. March 28.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South 226th Street. Reported at 4:28 p.m. March 28.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and South 220th Street. Reported at 448 p.m. March 28.
•Accident with injury: East San Tan Boulevard and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:19 p.m. March 28.
•Private property accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 5:41 p.m. March 28.
•Noninjury accident: East San Tan Boulevard and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:20 p.m. March 28.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:41 p.m. March 28.
•Assault: 23000 block of South 221st Street. Reported at 6:57 a.m. March 29.
•Stolen vehicle: 18000 block of East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 7:30 a.m. March 29.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:10 a.m. March 29.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Pickett Street. Reported at 9:27 a.m. March 29.
•Criminal damage: 20000 block of East Arrowhead Trail. Reported at 10:45 a.m. March 29.
•Noninjury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 12:38 a.m. March 29.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 1:53 p.m. March 29.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Signal Butte Road. Reported at 5:54 p.m. March 29.
•Stolen vehicle: 25000 block of South Meridian Road. Reported at 7:50 p.m. March 29.
•Stolen vehicle: 25000 block of South Meridian Road. Reported at 10:16 p.m. March 29.
•Disorderly conduct: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:12 p.m. March 29.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Citizen assist: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 7:28 a.m. March 23.
•Suspicious person, suspicious activity: 34000 block of North Wagon Wheel Road. Reported at 9:57 p.m. March 23.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 2:37 p.m. March 23.
•Reckless driving, information report: West Empire Boulevard and West Hunt Highway. Reported at 5:37 p.m. March 23.
•Attempt to locate: North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 12:05 a.m. March 24.
•Suspicious activity: 7600 block of West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at at 12:24 a.m. March 24.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 2:49 a.m. March 24.
•Out aid, welfare check: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 12:51 a.m. March 24.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Bouelvard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 6:32 a.m. March 24.
•Information report: 1700 block of West Bonnie Lane. Reported at 7:34 a.m. March 24.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Bouelvard. Reported at 8:10 a.m. March 24.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Trica Road. Reported at 8:19 p.m. March 24.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 7:23 a.m. March 25.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 7:34 a.m. March 25.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 8:02 a.m. March 25.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 8:19 a.m. March 25.
•Traffic offense: 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:59 a.m. March 25.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 11:30 a.m. March 25.
•Traffic offense: 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 11:53 a.m. March 25.