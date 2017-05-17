MCSO Queen Creek program helps expedite communication with area businesses

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek is encouraging area businesses to participate in its Business Watch Program.
The program was created to help enhance communication between law enforcement and businesses. Local businesses can voluntarily register their contact information online, providing deputies with the most up-to-date information.
Business Watch Program
“The program is designed to help us communicate more efficiently with our business community,” MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek Capt. Dave Munley said in a press release. “Our deputies respond to calls at businesses in the middle of the night and we often do not have the best contact information on file. The Business Watch program will result in prompt notification to the appropriate person and save valuable time getting our deputies back on the streets.”
In addition to faster communication during non-business hours, the program also encourages businesses to share information with one another and law enforcement.
“We hope the registration is the foundation for more information sharing,” Capt. Munley said. “Intelligence-led policing helps us be more effective. Our crime analyst tracks trends and we use that data to deploy our deputies.”
The Business Watch program is voluntary. The form includes basic information about the business and contact information for the top three points of contact.
To register for the Business Watch program, visit queencreek.org/BusinessWatch.
Additional services
MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek also offers a voluntary registration program, Operation QC-Cam, for surveillance cameras. Footage received from privately owned camera systems, residential and commercial can provide evidence to assist with criminal investigations. For more information or to register a camera, visit queencreek.org/OpQCCam.
MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek is at 22308 S. Ellsworth Road.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011. For additional information about MCSO or the town, visit queencreek.org.