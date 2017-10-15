MCSO Queen Creek to host Drug Take Back Day Oct. 28

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek is hosting Prescription Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The local take-back effort will be held at the Queen Creek Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The Take Back event provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medication. Liquids, needles and inhalers will not be accepted.
“Prescription drug abuse continues to be a serious issue,” MCSO District 6 Capt. Dave Munley said in a press release. “Offering free, local collection events decreases the amount of prescription drugs in our community, reducing the potential for abuse. Partnering with DEA to offer the collection event helps reduce the cost of disposal.”
Approximately 730 pounds of medication were collected at the last local event, contributing to more than 900,000 pounds collected nationally.
The take-back initiative addresses important issues related to public safety and public health. Medication that is left in home cabinets is highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, according to the release.
According to the DEA, studies indicate that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
Additionally, flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the initiative, visit the DEA’s website at https://www.dea.gov/index.shtml.
To reach MCSO Queen Creek’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.
For additional information about MCSO visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.