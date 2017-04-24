MCSO-Queen Creek/PCSO crime report, March 20-26

Apr 24th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Queen Creek, incorporated

Above are the general locations of accidents with injuries reported March 20-26 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek.

 

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Burglary: 18000 block of East Jacaranda Boulevard. Reported at 8:06 a.m. March 20.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of South 186th Way. Reported at 9:29 a.m. March 20.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of East Pickett Road. Reported at 9:34 a.m. March 20.
•Accident with injury: East Cloud Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:56 p.m. March 20.
•Non-injury accident: South Signal Butte Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:05 p.m. March 20.
•Hit-and-run accident: South Meridian Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:44 p.m. March 20.
•Assault: 21000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 7:49 p.m. March 20.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 12:50 a.m. March 21.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:46 p.m. March 21.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 7:25 a.m. March 22.
•Traffic violation: Via Del Oro and Power Road. Reported at 9:21 a.m. March 22.
•Traffic violation: Ocotillo Road and Meridian. Reported at 12:50 p.m. March 22.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and Mayan. Reported at 1:27 p.m. March 22.
•Shoplifting: 21506 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Suite 112. Reported at 1:31 p.m. March 22.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 5:12 p.m. March 22.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and East Signal Butte Road. Reported at 5:59 p.m. March 22.
•Hit-and-run accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 8:13 p.m. March 22.
•Warrant arrest: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 8:46 a.m. March 23.
•Threats to commit an offense: 20000 block of South 186th Street. Reported at 8:54 a.m. March 23.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 9:24 a.m. March 23.
•Non-injury accident: East Queen Creek Road and South Power Road. Reported at 11:35 a.m. March 23.
•Theft: 22000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 5:17 p.m. March 23.
•Assault: 22000 block of East Munoz Court. Reported at 9:21 p.m. March 23.
•Welfare check: 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:16 a.m. March 24.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Power Road. Reported at 11:48 a.m. March 24.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:31 p.m. March 24.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8:12 p.m. March 24.
•Welfare check: South Ellsworth Road and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:34 p.m. March 24.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Meridian Road. Reported at 11:57 a.m. March 25.
•Attempted burglary: 22000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 12:01 p.m. March 25.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:48 p.m. March 25.
•Stolen vehicle: 20000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 3:50 p.m. March 25.
•Non-injury accident: South Hawes Road and East Via De Arboles. Reported at 7:42 p.m. March 25.
•Criminal damage/Graffiti: 22000 block of East Pecan Lane. Reported at 9 a.m. March 26.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:59 a.m. March 26.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:37 p.m. March 26.
•Animal problem: 20000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 2:08 p.m. March 26.
•Accident with injury: East Queen Creek Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 5:04 p.m. March 26.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:15 p.m. March 26.
•Warrant arrest: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:37 p.m. March 26.
•Burglary: 21000 block of South 194th Street. Reported at 8:30 p.m. March 26.

Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)

The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.

•Disorderly conduct: 3400 block of West Ivar Road. Reported at 3:39 p.m. March 20.
•Suspicious activity: West Lind Road and North Royce Road. Reported at 10:54 p.m. March 20.
•Theft of property, other: 30000 block of North Gary Road. Reported at 11:39 p.m. March 20.
•Traffic stop: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 10:10 a.m. March 21.
•Traffic stop: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:21 a.m. March 21.
•Neighbor problem, civil matter: 6200 block of West Dixie Road. Reported at 12:13 p.m. March 21.
•Animal problem, information report: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 1:56 p.m. March 21.
•Non-injury traffic accident: 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 7:20 p.m. March 21.
•Reckless driving, welfare check: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 3:51 p.m. March 21.
•Dead body: 3300 block of West Mako Road. Reported at 6:40 a.m. March 22.
•Traffic hazard: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 1:25 a.m. March 23.
•Assault: 22000 block of East Munoz Court. Reported at 9:21 p.m. March 23.

Tags: · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie