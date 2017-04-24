MCSO-Queen Creek/PCSO crime report, March 20-26

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Burglary: 18000 block of East Jacaranda Boulevard. Reported at 8:06 a.m. March 20.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of South 186th Way. Reported at 9:29 a.m. March 20.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of East Pickett Road. Reported at 9:34 a.m. March 20.
•Accident with injury: East Cloud Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:56 p.m. March 20.
•Non-injury accident: South Signal Butte Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:05 p.m. March 20.
•Hit-and-run accident: South Meridian Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:44 p.m. March 20.
•Assault: 21000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 7:49 p.m. March 20.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 12:50 a.m. March 21.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:46 p.m. March 21.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 7:25 a.m. March 22.
•Traffic violation: Via Del Oro and Power Road. Reported at 9:21 a.m. March 22.
•Traffic violation: Ocotillo Road and Meridian. Reported at 12:50 p.m. March 22.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and Mayan. Reported at 1:27 p.m. March 22.
•Shoplifting: 21506 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Suite 112. Reported at 1:31 p.m. March 22.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 5:12 p.m. March 22.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and East Signal Butte Road. Reported at 5:59 p.m. March 22.
•Hit-and-run accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 8:13 p.m. March 22.
•Warrant arrest: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 8:46 a.m. March 23.
•Threats to commit an offense: 20000 block of South 186th Street. Reported at 8:54 a.m. March 23.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 9:24 a.m. March 23.
•Non-injury accident: East Queen Creek Road and South Power Road. Reported at 11:35 a.m. March 23.
•Theft: 22000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 5:17 p.m. March 23.
•Assault: 22000 block of East Munoz Court. Reported at 9:21 p.m. March 23.
•Welfare check: 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:16 a.m. March 24.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Power Road. Reported at 11:48 a.m. March 24.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:31 p.m. March 24.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8:12 p.m. March 24.
•Welfare check: South Ellsworth Road and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:34 p.m. March 24.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Meridian Road. Reported at 11:57 a.m. March 25.
•Attempted burglary: 22000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 12:01 p.m. March 25.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:48 p.m. March 25.
•Stolen vehicle: 20000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 3:50 p.m. March 25.
•Non-injury accident: South Hawes Road and East Via De Arboles. Reported at 7:42 p.m. March 25.
•Criminal damage/Graffiti: 22000 block of East Pecan Lane. Reported at 9 a.m. March 26.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:59 a.m. March 26.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:37 p.m. March 26.
•Animal problem: 20000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 2:08 p.m. March 26.
•Accident with injury: East Queen Creek Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 5:04 p.m. March 26.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:15 p.m. March 26.
•Warrant arrest: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:37 p.m. March 26.
•Burglary: 21000 block of South 194th Street. Reported at 8:30 p.m. March 26.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Disorderly conduct: 3400 block of West Ivar Road. Reported at 3:39 p.m. March 20.
•Suspicious activity: West Lind Road and North Royce Road. Reported at 10:54 p.m. March 20.
•Theft of property, other: 30000 block of North Gary Road. Reported at 11:39 p.m. March 20.
•Traffic stop: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 10:10 a.m. March 21.
•Traffic stop: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:21 a.m. March 21.
•Neighbor problem, civil matter: 6200 block of West Dixie Road. Reported at 12:13 p.m. March 21.
•Animal problem, information report: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 1:56 p.m. March 21.
•Non-injury traffic accident: 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 7:20 p.m. March 21.
•Reckless driving, welfare check: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 3:51 p.m. March 21.
•Dead body: 3300 block of West Mako Road. Reported at 6:40 a.m. March 22.
•Traffic hazard: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 1:25 a.m. March 23.
