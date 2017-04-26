MCSO: Traffic-related injuries down 19 percent from 2015 in Queen Creek

The rate of increase in the number of traffic accidents has slowed in the past two years, according to numbers released by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6—Queen Creek.
In addition, there was a 19 percent decrease in the number of traffic-related injury accidents from 2015 to 2016.
MCSO Capt. Dave Munley, who oversees District 6, presented on April 19 an overview of the town’s traffic enforcement efforts between 2014-17 during the regular meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.
The meeting took place at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Mayor Gail Barney participated by phone. All other members of the council were present. They were Vice Mayor Jeff Brown, who led the meeting in the mayor’s absence; and council members Robin Benning, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley.
Capt. Munley told the council the number of traffic accidents increased by 34 percent from 2014 to 2015, but by only 1 percent from 2015 to 2016.
“A lot of the reasons it has increased at a lower level is because of some of the strategies we have in place and the work we’ve done with the town communications people and, of course, the engineering department, too. It’s kind of a team effort,” he said.
The statistics were part of a two-person presentation on traffic control that began with Capt. Munley’s discussion about the law enforcement and ended with Town Transportation Engineer Mohamed Youssef discussing the engineering aspect of traffic control.
Traffic accidents
In 2014, MCSO reported 517 traffic accidents in Queen Creek. Of those 390 were non-injury accidents, 125 had injuries and two involved fatalities, Capt. Munley told the council.
In 2015, 695 traffic accidents were reported. Of those, 534 were non-injury accidents, 159 had injuries and two involved fatalities, he said.
Of the four fatalities in 2014-15, three were speed-related and one was due to a red-light running incident, Capt. Munley said. They occurred at Rittenhouse south of Ocotillo, Ellsworth Loop south of Ocotillo, Ocotillo and 196th Street and Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Loop, Capt. Munley said in an e-mailed response to questions.
In 2016, 701 traffic accidents were reported. Of those, 572 were non-injury accidents and 129 had injuries. There were no traffic-related fatalities in 2016, Capt. Munley said in his presentation.
Also in 2016, District 6 deputies wrote 1,766 speeding citations and 2,013 non-moving citations. The latter included violations such as expired vehicle registration, suspended driver’s license or driving without a license, Capt. Munley said.
In addition, there were 355 stop sign/red-light violations, 51 violations for unsafe lane changes and following too closely, 289 school-related violations, 121 turning violations and 75 miscellaneous moving violations, he said.
In March 2017, MCSO deputies made 921 traffic stops. They issued 747 citations and 480 warnings, Capt. Munley said.
He said Deputy Armando Gomez wrote more than 200 traffic citations in March.
“Watch out for Armando,” Capt. Munley said. “He did a great job, though. He did exactly what we asked him to do.”
Traffic problem areas
The MCSO captain’s presentation included several maps showing where the traffic accidents occurred over the years. He told the council the triangular traffic corridor produced by Ellsworth, Ellsworth Loop and Rittenhouse roads is where the greatest percentage of traffic accidents occurs.
In 2014, the town identified the five worst areas for traffic accidents. Those areas have not changed since then, Capt. Munley said, according to information gathered by Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety statistics.
DDACTS is a law enforcement operational model that integrates location-based traffic crash and crime data to establish effective and efficient methods for deploying law enforcement and other resources, according to a report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It may be viewed online at https://www.nhtsa.gov/staticfiles/nti/pdf/809689.pdf.
In Queen Creek, the traffic corridors with the greatest number of traffic accidents are:
1. Ocotillo and Rittenhouse roads
2. Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads
3. Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo roads
4. Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Loop roads
5. Queen Creek and Ellsworth Loop roads
“We know where the accidents are. We know what time of day they are and we put our patrol deputies out there to either enforce traffic law or deter accidents from happening,” Capt. Munley said.
Typically, the peak hours for traffic enforcement are 6-9 a,m. and 3-6 p.m., mostly during weekdays, Capt. Munley said.
In September and November and the first quarter of 2017, District 6 deputies performed enhanced traffic enforcement programs, during which patrol officers have a greater visibility to the driving public.
During the latter, deputies issued 2,200 traffic citations, Capt. Munley said.
Starting in July, his department is planning to begin a pilot program to try and determine what’s causing the accidents and reduce the number of traffic violations, Capt. Munley said.
District 6 Sgt. Darrin Frei will oversee the program.
Capt. Munley said he may have to create a permanent traffic squad to address the town’s traffic issues.
“As we get bigger, we’re going to have to get more specialized,” he said.
“I think we had a good year, but there is a lot of work still ahead of us,” he said.
Vice Mayor Brown told Capt. Munley public safety is the council’s No. 1 concern.
“So it’s heartening to see that while traffic counts are up, injury accidents are down, and we appreciate the progress and some of the new efforts and ideas floating about to address a really significant and serious issue. Appreciate that very much, sir,” the vice mayor said.
Councilman Hoffman had one request for Capt. Munley.
“I have seen MCSO unmarked vehicles over the last 18 months doing speed enforcement, I would greatly appreciate not having unmarked vehicles do that. I think it’s a gotcha on our citizens,” Councilman Hoffman said. “If our goal here is to change traffic patterns, right, driving patterns, there’s nothing better when you see a vehicle on the side of the road. A marked vehicle — everyone slows down cuz they say I’m going too fast.”
The matter will be discussed in the future, Capt. Munley said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Traffic engineering
Mr. Youssef told the council traffic is the town’s No. 1 issue and traffic safety is the No. 1 issue in his job as traffic engineer for the town. He said he received calls daily from residents complaining of drivers speeding in their neighborhoods.
Mr. Youssef called Queen Creek a “speed zone” for people traveling between San Tan Valley and Phoenix, noting the drivers often feel they can make up driving time in the town.
Of all the traffic violation citations written in Queen Creek, 71 percent are given to non-Queen Creek residents and 29 percent are to Queen Creek residents, Mr. Youssef said.
Improvements
He said his department has done a lot since 2015 to reduce accidents by increasing the visibility of traffic-related signage and messages to make drivers think before making bad decisions.
“Ninety percent of crashes are due to the human factor,” he said. “There are so many things that go into the safety culture, so many decisions inside the driver’s mind.”
The improvements his department has made include:
•Increasing pavement signage in school zones.
•Resurfacing roadways, which contributes to safety.
•Increasing the number of electronic speed feedback signs. “We have one by Germann and Rittenhouse. It has a psychological effect. … They adjust their speed accordingly,” Mr. Youssef said.
•Installing countdown pedestrian signals throughout the town.
•Traffic monitoring that can be viewed in the traffic monitoring center operated by town staff.
•Improving traffic signal equipment.
He said the town plans to install more speed feedback signs along Ellsworth Loop Road and have more enforcement to try to control traffic speed as much as possible.
“We’re doing everything we can to improve safety in Queen Creek,” Mr. Youssef said.
Councilman Hoffman asked Mr. Youssef to clarify that the town is not bringing photo radar to Queen Creek.
“They don’t give you a ticket, don’t take your picture,” Councilman Hoffman said.
Mr. Youssef said that is the case. The new measures will focus on detection, not ticketing, he said.
