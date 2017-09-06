New fire station to have safety, possible financial benefits for those in northwest Queen Creek

Residents in Queen Creek’s northwest communities could see shorter response times and reduced fire insurance rates now that a new fire station has opened to serve that area.
On Aug. 29, the town of Queen Creek held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the opening of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department Fire Station No. 3, 19159 E. Queen Creek Road.
It is the third of five fire stations planned to serve the community, according to a service map provided to the Queen Creek Independent by the town.
Fire Station No. 1 is at 20678 E. Civic Parkway in downtown Queen Creek. Fire Station No. 2 is at 24787 S. Sossaman Road, north of East Riggs Road.
A fourth station is planned east of the intersection of Combs and Meridian roads on the southeast end of town. A fifth is planned near Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads in the northeast.
The town held a groundbreaking ceremony for station No. 3 on Oct. 31.
The need for a third fire station in the northwest portion of town was identified in the 2015 updated Fire and Emergency Services Master Plan, according to a press release from the town about the groundbreaking ceremony.
The area has the second highest call volume and has the longest response time from the current stations.
“Back in 2008, when our fire department formed, the population was less than 26,000. Today, we have a population of more than 41,000, making this new fire station very needed,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We enjoy exceptional emergency services in Queen Creek, and today we celebrate a new station that will help our firefighters continue to keep our community safe.”
Service areas
The new facility changes the service-area boundaries for the fire and medical department. Prior to station No. 3 coming onboard, fire station No. 1 covered an area generally bordered by Hawes Road to the west, Germann Road to the north, Meridian Road to the east and Empire Road to the south.
Fire station No. 2 covered the area generally bordered by Hawes Road to the east, Rittenhouse Road to the north, Power Road to the west and East Riggs Road to the south, as well as an area south of East Riggs Road and bordered by Power Road to the west.
While the fire station No. 1 service area remains unchanged, the service area for station No. 2 has been reduced by about half with station No. 3 now covering those residences north of Ocotillo Road.
As a result, response times by station No. 3 to the northwest area of town are expected to be reduced, Fire Chief Ron Knight said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“The fire department monitors travel time for the whole community. The travel time goal is four minutes with the travel time for the whole town for July 2017 was 4:50 (4 minutes, 50 seconds),” Chief Knight. “Station No. 3 opened on Monday, Aug. 28 and over the next three months, we anticipate a decrease in the overall travel time for the community. This anticipated decrease will be the direct result of the northwest fire station and the ability to provide the service from this new location.”
Safety benefits
Having a fire station nearby could be a benefit for area residences.
“We live in Remington Heights and just had an emergency next door yesterday. Although it ended up being non-life-threatening, I feel so much better knowing they are there,” April Jurinek shared with Queen Creek Vice Mayor Jeff Brown on Facebook and permitted the Queen Creek Independent to publish. “The fire engine was at the house within five-seven minutes, maybe even faster, no joke. If we ever had a life-threatening emergency, it’s nice to know the response is so efficient because they are so close.”
The call was dispatched at 12:56 p.m. Aug. 30; the engine arrived at 12:59 p.m., Constance Halonen-Wilson, the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Katy VonEnde Hoetzel feels the same about the fire station as Ms. Jurinek.
“I love the idea of having a fire station right near our home,” the Queen Creek woman messaged Vice Mayor Brown on Facebook and allowed the Independent to publish. “We’re…near Sossaman and Ocotillo. I remember back in the day when we lived in The Villages and paid for Rural/Metro (Fire Department). A neighbor across the street from us had a house fire caused by a candle. Rural/Metro came, but they weren’t paying for it at the time. They certainly started paying for it after they got the bill from the house fire. Going from Rural/Metro to having multiple stations is phenomenal and makes me feel safe.”
Impact on insurance
“When you have a fire station that close to subdivisions, it should help with homeowners insurance,” said Kathy Cano, a Realtor with New Traditions Realty, a Gilbert-based firm that serves Queen Creek and is a member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
Homeowners should inform their insurance company if a fire station is constructed near their home, she said.
“It’s something a lot of homeowners don’t know to do. They could get a discount,” Ms. Cano said.
Iestyn Dulais, lead sales representative for Liberty Mutual Insurance, confirmed having a fire station nearby could impact insurance premiums.
“Normally the closer you are a fire station, statistically the lower the risk you are,” Mr. Dulais, a Queen Creek resident, said during a phone interview. “A lot of those new homes (near the new fire station) could benefit from potentially lower premiums. It depends on the insurance company.”
Homeowners should not expect a huge discount, he said.
“It could be lowered a little bit. It’s not going to be huge; it might not be anything at all. It doesn’t hurt to ask,” Mr. Dulais said.
The rates are determined by response times. The shorter the response time, the lower the rate, he said.
It also depends on whether the facility is a career fire station — meaning it is manned around the clock — or a volunteer fire department — where firefighters must travel to the station when called, he said.
As municipal facilities, all of Queen Creek’s fire stations fall into the former category.
Queen Creek Fire and Medical began providing emergency services to residents on Jan. 1, 2008, according to the town’s website: http://www.queencreek.org/departments/fire-department.
In 2016, it responded to 3,030 calls for service, according to its 2016 Annual Report, which may be viewed on its webpage.
Of those, 1,950 were for emergency medical incidents and 24 were for structural fire incidents, Chief Knight said.
The remaining calls pertained to the following: non-structural fires, such as field or vehicle fires; service calls such as assisting someone who has fallen but is not injured or checking on smoke in an area; and checking a smoke alarm that is chirping with no smoke present or a snake removal, Chief Knight said.
Between Jan. 1 and June 30 of this year, the fire and medical department has responded to 1,643 calls for service. Of those, 1,016 were for emergency medical incidents and nine were for structural fire incidents, Chief Knight said.
The QCFMD administrative office is at 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. Its hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Its non-emergency phone number is 480-358-3360. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.
Post your comments at www.queencreekindependent.com.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.