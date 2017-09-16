UPDATED: One boy found, MCSO still looking for 2nd 14-year-old runaway in Queen Creek area

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway juvenile reported missing from the Queen Creek area.

He is Samuel Fagan, 14.

He was reported missing with Carson Enderle, also 14, who has been found.

The boys were reported missing by their parents on or about Sept. 13, Deputy Ivan Lopez, spokesman for MCSO District 6-Queen Creek, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

They were not believed to be in any danger, Deputy Lopez said.

The boys were last seen together around 4 p.m. Sept. 15, when Enderle was caught by MCSO deputies and returned to his parents, Deputy Lopez said.

No further information is available, Deputy Lopez said.

People who locate Samuel Fagan are asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011 and refer to incident MC #17-229070, according to a Tweet on the town of Queen Creek’s Twitter page.

According to the Tweet, neither boy is under investigation for any crime or associated with Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.

The latter is a private residential school serving male youth between the ages of 11-17 with a history of delinquent behaviors, dependent/neglectful backgrounds, mild mental and emotional health issues and special education needs, according to its Facebook page.