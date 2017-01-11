PCSO incident report for San Tan Valley, unincorporated Queen Creek, Dec. 26-Jan. 3

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County and San Tan Valley. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Editor’s note: The weekly crime report is sponsored by B and M Communications LLC, 2400 W. Medtronic Way Suite No. 7, Tempe. To speak with a security system specialist, call B and M Communications at 480-458-5540 or visit its website.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
•Fireworks: 2400 block of West Rolls Road. Reported at 5:41 p.m. Dec. 26.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 5:12 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 5:21 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 5:34 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Commercial alarm: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 7:54 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Hit and run accident: West Bonnie Lane and North Gary Road. Reported at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 27.
•Information, civil matter: 30000 block of North Snap Shot Road. Reported at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 27.
•Out aid, agency assist: 2800 block of West Bonnie Lane. Reported at 1:47 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Emergency message, agency assist: 26000 block of North Gossner Road. Reported at 3:37 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Trespassing: 600 block of North Fairway Drive. Reported at 8:48 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Trespassing, civil matter: 34000 block of North Sossaman Road. Reported at 2:25 p.m. Dec. 28.
•Suspicious person, attempt to locate: North Sossaman Road and West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 5:58 p.m. Dec. 28.
•Out aid, medical assist: 1700 block of West Bonnie Lane. Reported at 3:06 p.m. Dec. 29.
•Traffic offense: North Gary Road and West Lind Road. Reported at 4:02 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 30.
•Information report: 35000 block of North Gary Road. Reported at 6:37 a.m. Jan. 1.
•Information report: 8200 block of West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 12:29 p.m. Jan. 1.
•Suspicious activity: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 11:26 a.m. Jan. 2.
•Harassment, information report: 29000 block of North Royce Road. Reported at 10:06 a.m. Jan. 2.
•Suspicious activity, welfare check: 2400 block of West Judd Road. Reported at 4:32 a.m.
•Noise disturbance: 29000 block of North Vista Boulevard. Reported at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 3.
•Threatening, civil matter: 29000 block of North Vista Boulevard. Reported at 5:36 p.m. Jan. 3.
•Theft, property, other: West Ivar Road and North Royce Road. Reported at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 3.
•Domestic violence, disorderly conduct: 35000 block of North Trica Road. Reported at 10:39 p.m. Jan. 3
San Tan Valley
•Medical assist: 3900 block of East Rose Quartz Lane. Reported at 10:21 a.m. Dec. 26.
•Welfare check: 3800 block of East Mica Road. Reported at 10:32 a.m. Dec. 26.
•Threatening, information report: 37000 block of North Gantzel Road. Reported at 10:37 a.m. Dec. 26.
•Domestic juvenile problem: 1800 block of West Desert Mountain Drive. Reported at 10:53 a.m. Dec. 26.
•Theft, property, other: East Mill Reef Drive. Reported at 11:07 a.m. Dec. 26.
•Trespassing: North Kenworthy Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:36 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Violation of a court order: 700 block of East Lovegrass Drive. Reported at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Domestic violence: 2700 block of East Cowboy Trail. Reported at 10:06 p.m.
•Injury accident, civil matter: East Bella Vista Road and East Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:09 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Welfare check: West Desert Seasons Drive and West San Tan Hills Drive. Reported at 10:22 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Theft, information report: 1400 block of West Alder Road. Reported at 10:26 a.m. Dec. 27.
•Residential alarm: 400 block of East Germann Road. Reported at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Missing person: 1700 block of East Silversmith Trail. Reported at 11:08 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Harassment, information report: 40000 block of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 11:12 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Threatening: 3900 block of East Pinto Valley Road. Reported at 11:29 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Theft, property, shoplifting: 1700 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 11:52 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Fraud: 4900 block of East Meadow Mist Lane. Reported at 11:57 p.m. Dec. 28.
•Trespassing: 1900 block of East Shetland Drive. Reported at 12:11 a.m. Dec. 28.
•Utility problem: 1900 block of West Tanner Ranch Road. Reported at 7:09 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 31000 block of North Sunflower Way. Reported at 7:22 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Burglary, non-residential, unlawful entrance: 41000 block of North Cambria Drive. Reported at 8:08 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Suspicious activity: 4900 block of East Longhorn Street. Reported at 9:46 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Suspicious person, information report: West Leatherwood Avenue and North Laurel Street. Reported at 9:52 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Domestic disturbance: 1300 block of East Eucalyptus Lane. Reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Theft, property, other: 800 block of West Fruit Tree Lane. Reported at 10:02 a.m. Dec. 29.
•9-1-1 hang-up domestic violence, disorderly conduct, communications offense: Reported at 10:03 a.m. Dec. 29.
•Domestic violence: 1900 block of East Saddle Drive. Reported at 8:12 a.m. Jan. 1.
•Civil matter: 29000 block of North Red Hill Way. Reported at 8:27 a.m. Jan. 1.
•Violation of court order, warrant arrest: 200 block of West Love Road. Reported at 8:38 a.m. Jan. 1.
•Attempt to locate: 5200 block of East Preakness Drive. Reported at 9:18 a.m. Jan. 1.
•Reckless driving, welfare check: East Hash Knife Draw Road and North Schnepf Road. Reported at 9:19 Jan. 1.
•Citizen assist: East Hunt Highway and East Magma Road. Reported at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 2.
•Attempt to locate, warrant arrest, probation, parole violation: 5200 block of East Preakness Drive. Reported at 9:08 a.m. Jan 2.
•Domestic information report: 1800 block of East Dust Devil Drive. Reported at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2.
•Abandoned vehicle, information report: North Gantzel and East Combs Road. Reported at 9:53 a.m. Jan 2.
•Domestic violence: 38000 block of North Bonnie Lane. Reported at 9:53 a.m. Jan. 2.
•Theft, property, other: 400 block of East Quentin Lane. Reported at 10 a.m. Jan. 3.
•Burglary, residential, unlawful entrance, theft, property from a motor vehicle: 500 block of East Quentin Lane. Reported at 10:18 a.m. Jan. 3.
•Residential false alarm: 5000 block of East Silverbell Road. Reported at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 3.