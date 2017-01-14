PCSO incident report for San Tan Valley, unincorporated Queen Creek, Jan. 4-10

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County and San Tan Valley. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Editor’s note: The weekly crime report is sponsored by B and M Communications LLC, 2400 W. Medtronic Way Suite No. 7, Tempe. To speak with a security system specialist, call B and M Communications at 480-458-5540 or visit its website.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
•Information report: 29000 block of North Meadow Lane. Reported at 12:17 p.m. Jan. 4.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Ellsworth Avenue Reported at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 4.
•Civil matter: 29000 block of North Vista Boulevard. Reported at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 4.
•Civil matter: 4000 block of East Mine Shaft Road. Reported at 11:36 a.m. Jan. 5.
•Business check: West Phillips Road. Reported at 11:16 a.m. Jan. 5.
•Information, abandoned vehicle: 40000 block of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 12:13 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Theft, fraud: 3500 block of West Roberts Road. Reported at 12:34 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Welfare check: West Hunt Highway and North Ellsworth Avenue Reported at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 6.
•Citizen assist, motorist assist: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue Reported at 6:22 p.m. Jan. 6.
•9-1-1 hang-up, trespassing: 7500 block of Vivian Place. Reported at 7:32 p.m. Jan. 6.
•Trespassing, disturbances: 26000 block of North Shirley Road. Reported at 9:46 p.m. Jan. 6.
•Shots fired, information report: 5700 block of West Olberg Road. Reported at 12:08 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Shots fired, information report: North Thompson Road and Wes Rolls Road. Reported at 5:14 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Abandoned vehicle: 2400 block of West Phillips Road. Reported at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Suspicious activity, abandoned vehicle: West Sun Dance Drive and North Wagon Wheel Road. Reported at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Suspicious activity: North Thompson Road and West Allen Road. Reported at 12:31 a.m. Jan. 8.
•Reckless driving, agency assist: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 1:52 a.m. Jan. 8.
•Shots fired, suspicious activity: North Brenner Pass Road and West Olberg Road. Reported at 9:29 a.m. Jan 8.
•Shots fired, information report: 26000 block of North Shirley Road. Reported at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 8.
•Attempt to locate: 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 6:59 p.m. Jan. 8.
•Trespassing: North Thompson Road and West Phillips Road. Reported at 1:19 p.m. Jan. 10.
•Suspicious activity, motorist assist: West Hunt Highway and North Trica Road. Reported at 2:39 p.m. Jan. 10.
•Civil matter: 2200 block of West Dixon Lane. Reported at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 10.
•Trespassing, information report: North Thompson Road and West Phillips Road. Reported at 4:33 p.m. Jan 10.
•Attempt to locate: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:13 p.m. Jan. 10.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 10.
•Welfare check: 31000 block of North Mildred Road. Reported at 9:39 a.m. Jan 10.
San Tan Valley
•Missing person, juvenile problem: 100 block of West Gold Dust Way. Reported at 9:07 a.m. Jan. 4.
•Residential alarm: 39000 block of Lynmills Drive. Reported at 9:17 a.m. Jan. 4.
•Child abuse or neglect: 800 block of East Quentin Lane. Reported at 9:26 a.m. Jan. 4.
•Traffic hazard: North Ironwood Drive and West McCormick Road. Reported at 9:37 a.m. Jan. 4.
•Out aid, dead body: 2200 block of East Meadow Point Way. Reported at 9:39 a.m. Jan. 4.
•Violation of a court order, civil matter: 30000 block of North Snap Shot Road. Reported at 10:14 a.m. Jan. 5.
•Abandoned vehicle: West Phillips Road and North Thompson Road. Reported at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 3:03 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Residential false alarm: 6500 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 3:09 p.m. Jan. 5.
•Follow-up investigations: 2400 block of East Sherry Lane. Reported at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6.
•Assault, simple: 40000 block of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 9 a.m. Jan. 6.
•Information report: 2800 block of West Tanner Ranch Road. Reported at 9:18 a.m. Jan. 6.
•Theft, property from a motor vehicle: 28000 block of North Gold Lane. Reported at 9:32 a.m. Jan. 6.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 600 block of East Solitude Trail. Reported at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Follow-up investigation: 300 block of East Hunt Highway. Reported at 9:18 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Theft, property, other: 39000 block of North Kelley Circle. Reported at 9:39 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Information report: 3600 block of East Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Harassment: 2200 block of Kristina Avenue. Reported at 10:08 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Disorderly conduct, civil matter: 2300 block of West Chinook Court. Reported at 10:08 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Disorderly conduct, civil matter: 34000 block of Carriage Drive. Reported at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 8.
•Suspicious activity: West Saguaro Lane and North Slate Creek Drive. Reported at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 8.
•Traffic offense, warrant arrest: West Angus and North Aubrac Trail. Reported at 1:04 p.m. Jan. 8.
•Threatening, information report: 800 block of East Payton Street. Reported at 1:03 p.m. Jan. 8.
•Residential alarm: 38000 block of North Jonathan Street. Reported at 1:09 a.m. Jan. 8.
•Threatening, information report: 400 block of East Maddison Street. Reported at 1:27 a.m. Jan. 8.
•Utility problem: 1000 block of West Belmont Red Trail. Reported at 8:48 a.m. Jan 9.
•Shots fired, information report: 29000 block of North Maravilla Drive. Reported at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 9.
•Follow-up investigations: 1600 block of East Copper Hollow. Reported at 10:59 a.m. Jan. 9.
•Found property, information report: 40000 block of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 11:01 a.m. Jan. 9.
•Welfare check, field interview: 1000 block of East Poncho Lane. Reported at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 10.
•Abandoned vehicle: 500 block of East Maddison Street. Reported at 9:39 a.m. Jan 10.
•Abandoned vehicle, parking problem: North Shetland Drive and East Brae Voe Way. Reported at 10:14 a.m. Jan. 10.
•Welfare check: West Danish Red Trail and North Quiros Drive. Reported at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 10.
•Residential alarm: 1100 block of West Belmont Red Trail. Reported at 10:41 a.m. Jan. 10.
•Suspicious activity: 900 block of West Gascon Road. Reported at 10:47 a.m. Jan. 10.
•Disorderly conduct, information report: 40000 reported of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 10:57 a.m. Jan. 10.