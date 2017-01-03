PCSO incident report for San Tan Valley, unincorporated Queen Creek, Dec. 20-25

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County and San Tan Valley. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 7:03 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Citizen assist: West Hunt Highway and North Valley View Road. Reported at 7:24 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:11 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:11 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:24 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:58 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Theft, property, other: 2600 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 10:09 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Accident with injury, traffic accident, person injury: West Gail Road and North Gary Road. Reported at 3:54 p.m. Dec. 20.
•Suspicious activity: 1200 block of West Catherine Lane. Reported at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 20.
•Medical assist: 2100 block of West Dixon Lane. Reported at 12:11 a.m. Dec. 22.
•Commercial false alarm: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 6:19 a.m. Dec. 22.
•Traffic offense: North Gary Road and West Daniel Road. Reported at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22.
•Traffic hazard: West Phillips Road and North Saratoga Meadow Drive. Reported at 12:42 a.m. Dec. 23.
•Suspicious activity: North Bryce Trail and West Magma Road. Reported at 8:28 a.m. Dec. 24.
•Road Rage, information report: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 4:02 a.m. Dec. 24.
•Theft, civil matter: 3200 block of West Judd Road. Reported at 8:11 p.m. Dec. 24.
•9-1-1 hang-up: 35000 block of North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported 10:19 p.m. Dec. 24.
•Follow-up investigations: 3200 block of West Judd Road. Reported at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 25.
•Commercial alarm: 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 5:59 p.m. Dec. 25.
•Citizen assist: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Hunt Highway. Reported at 3:32 a.m. Dec. 25.
San Tan Valley
•Fraud: 3700 block of West Santa Cruz Avenue. Reported at 9:55 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Civil matter: 100 block of West Yellow Bee Drive. Reported at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Welfare check: 700 block of East Horizon Height Drive. Reported at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Fraud: 2300 block of East Magma Road. Reported at 10:33 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Follow-up investigations: 2800 block of West Jasper Butte Drive. Reported at 10:11 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Out aid, theft, vehicle, automobile: 33000 block of North Cat Hills Ave. Reported at 10:35 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Residential alarm: 36000 block of North Oakley Drive. Reported at 10:42 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Traffic hazard: East Johnson Ranch Boulevard and East Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:48 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: West Pasture Canyon Drive. Reported at 10:57 a.m. Dec 20.
•Suspicious activity: North Royce Road and West Phillips Road. Reported at 11:05 p.m. Dec. 20.
•Suspicious person, suspicious activity: East Shainsay Drive and East Castlegate Boulevard. Reported at 11:47 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Theft, property, other: 28000 block of North Quartz Way. Reported at 10:13 a.m. Dec. 21.
•Accident hit and run, criminal damage, vandalism: 1500 block of East Christopher Street. Reported at 10:16 a.m. Dec. 21.
•Theft, property, from motor vehicle: 3500 block of Tanner Ranch Road. Reported at 10:17 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Noninjury accident, traffic accident, vehicle damage: North Moeur and West Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:32 a.m. Dec. 21.
•Missing person: 1600 block of East Anastasia Street. Reported at 10:39 a.m. Dec. 21.
•Noninjury accident: 400 block of West Gum Tree Avenue. Reported at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 21.
•Welfare check, threatening: 3900 block of East Copper Road. Reported at 10:35 a.m. Dec. 21.
•Theft, property, other: 4500 block of East Stagecoach Pass Avenue. Reported at 9:01 a.m. Dec. 22.
•Suspicious activity: 3000 block of East Silverbell Road. Reported at 9:10 a.m. Dec. 22.
•Disorderly conduct: 1300 block of West Paisley Drive. Reported at 9:32 a.m. Dec. 22.
•Welfare check: 30000 block of North Maple Chase Drive. Reported at 9:49 a.m. Dec. 22.
•Criminal damage, information report: 3200 block of West Santa Cruz Avenue. Reported at 9:54 a.m. Dec. 22.
•Threatening: 40000 block of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 10:54 a.m. Dec. 22.
•Welfare check: 600 block of East Ranch Road. Reported at 10:55 a.m. Dec. 22.
•Welface check, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia: 40000 block of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 8:31 a.m. Dec. 24.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 9900 block of East Wesley Way. Reported at 8:58 a.m. Dec. 24.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: West Ocotillo Road and North Taylor Street. Reported at 9:01 a.m. Dec. 24.
•Theft, property, bicycle: 3400 block of East Superior Road. Reported at 3400 block of East Superior Road. Reported at 9:12 a.m. Dec. 24.
•Information report: 800 block of East Dust Devil Circle. Reported at 9:14 a.m. Dec 24.
•Theft, property, other: 4300 block of East Pinto Valley Road. Reported at 9:19 a.m. Dec. 24.
•Criminal Damage, parking problem: 1000 block of East Julie Avenue. Reported at 9:54 a.m. Dec. 24.
•Disorderly conduct, disturbance: 3200 block of East Superior Road. Reported at 11:01 a.m. Dec. 25.
•Information report: 2300 block of East Magma Road. Reported at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 25.
•9-1-1 hang-up, medical assist: 2700 block of Mineral Butte Drive. Reported at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 25.
•Violation of a court order, civil matter: 900 block of East Payton Street. Reported at 12:22 a.m. Dec. 25.
•Animal problem: 2000 block of East Dust Devil Drive. Reported at 1:34 p.m. Dec. 25.
•Domestic violence, information report, disturbance: 41000 block of North Eliana Drive. Reported at 1:47 p.m. Dec. 25.
•Neighbor problem, information report: 800 block of West Ryan Way. Reported at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 25.
•Citizen assist: West Combs Road and North Agate Trail. Reported at 4:58 p.m. Dec. 25.
•Noise disturbance: North George Avenue and East Anastasia Street. Reported at 5:06 p.m. Dec. 25.
•Shots fired, welfare check: 4300 block of East Amarillo Drive. Reported at 5:09 p.m. Dec. 25.
•Suspicious activity: East Chandler Heights and North Kenworthy Road. Reported at 5:26 p.m. Dec. 25.