Pinal County Sheriff’s Office incident report for San Tan Valley, unincorporated Queen Creek, Dec. 14-Dec. 20

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County and San Tan Valley. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
• Noninjury accident, civil matter: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:19 a.m. Dec. 5.
•Shots fired, information report: 2100 block of West Skyline Lane. Reported at 4:14 p.m. Dec. 5.
•Trespassing: West Phillips Road and North Thompson Road. Reported at 8:17 a.m. Dec. 6.
•Narcotics, possession, sale of drugs near school: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 9:52 a.m. Dec. 6.
•Suspicious activity, citizen assist: 215th and East Village Loop: Reported at 4:32 p.m. Dec. 6.
•Residential alarm: 1200 block of West Catherine Lane. Reported at 8:26 a.m. Dec. 7
•Fight, information report: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 2:22 p.m. Dec. 7.
•Civil matter: 1400 block of West Christie Lyn Lane. Reported at 4:32 p.m. Dec. 7.
•Traffic stop, traffic offense: Rittenhouse and Village Loop South. Reported at 11:43 p.m. Dec. 7.
•Out aid, medical assist: 3600 block of West Allen Road. Reported at 9:08 a.m. Dec. 11.
•Criminal damage, burglary, non-residential, forcible entry: North Thompson Road and North Brenner Pass Road. Reported at 10:13 a.m Dec. 11.
•Traffic offense: North Gary Road. Reported at 10:28 a.m. Dec. 11.
•Found property, follow-up investigations: North Gary. Reported at 10: 33 a.m. Dec. 11.
•Suspicious activity: West Thundercloud Drive and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 9:13 a.m. Dec. 11.
•Attempt to locate, agency assist: 600 block of West Combs Road. Reported at 8:33 a.m. Dec. 12.
•Reckless driving, information report: Ellsworth Avenue and Riggs Road. 3:02 a.m. Dec. 12.
•Residential alarm: 29000 block of North Bryce Trail. Reported at 5:19 p.m. Dec. 12.
•Follow-up investigations: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 9:24 a.m. Dec. 13.
•Follow-up investigations: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 10:53 a.m. Dec. 13.
•Child abuse or neglect, domestic violence: 4500 block of West Roberts Road. Reported at 7:25 a.m. Dec. 14.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: North Gary Road. Reported at 8:59 a.m. Dec. 14.
•Traffic offense: West Judd and North Ashbrook Lane. Reported at 9:04 a.m. Dec. 14.
•9-1-1 hangup: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 14.
•Burglary, vagrancy: 7600 block of West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 2:53 p.m. Dec. 14.
•Traffic stop: North Ellsworth Ave. Reported at 8:18 a.m. Dec. 18.
•Information, attempt to locate: 2800 block of West Bonnie Lane. Reported at 1:29 a.m. Dec. 19.
•Citizen assist: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 2:25 p.m. Dec. 19.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 5:38 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Ave nueand West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 5:51 a.m. Dec. 20.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Ave. Reported at 5:59 a.m. Dec. 20.
San Tan Valley
• Fraud: 2800 block of North Castle Rock Drive. Reported at 10:34 a.m. Dec. 5.
•9-1-1 hangup: 2500 block of West San Tan Heights Boulevard. Reported at 10: 36 a.m. Dec. 5.
•Assault, information report: 29000 block of North Rosewood Drive. Reported at 10:53 a.m. Dec. 5.
•Medical, dead body: 27000 block of North Amira Way. Reported at 8:25 a.m. Dec. 6.
•Theft, property, bicycle: 3800 block of East Hematite Lane. Reported at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 6.
•Child abuse, civil matter: 32000 block of North Gantzel Road. Reported at 9:22 a.m. Dec. 6.
•Information report: 5200 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:08 a.m. Dec. 6.
•Trespassing, information report: 32000 block of North Gantzel Road. Reported at 7:50 a.m. Dec. 7.
•Violation of a court order: 3700 block of West Carlos Lane. Reported at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 7.
•Residential false alarm: 1600 block of West Cool Water Way. Reported at 8:42 a.m. Dec. 7.
•Narcotics, smuggle: 4000 block of East Mica Road. Reported at 11:09 a.m. Dec. 11.
•Theft, warrant arrest: 100 block of West Combs Road. Reported at 11: 31 a.m. Dec. 11.
•Residential alarm: 39000 block of North Kelley Circle: 12:27 p.m. Dec. 11.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: East Combs Road and North Kenworthy Road. Reported at 12:49 p.m. Dec. 11.
•Fraud: 1700 block of West Matthews Drive. Reported at 12:58 a.m. Dec. 11.
•Noninjury accident, vehicle damage, controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, traffic offense, property damage: North Ironwood Drive and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:50 a.m. Dec. 13.
•Follow-up investigation: 1000 block of East Julie Ave. Reported at 7:09 a.m. Dec. 13.
•Civil matter: 1000 block of East Trellis Road. Reported at 8:04 a.m. Dec. 13.
•Information report: 1200 block of East March Street. Reported at 9:02 a.m. Dec. 13.
•Threatening: 300 block of East Mountain View Road. Reported at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 13.
•Animal problem: East Ocotillo Road and North Kenworthy Road. Reported at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 14.
•Follow-up investigations: 3000 block of West Belle Avenue. Reported at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 14.
•Road rage, attempt to locate: West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road. Reported at 12:52 p.m. Dec. 14.
•Information report: West Hayden park. Reported at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 14.
•Information, agency assist: 1000 block of West Vineyard Plains Drive. Reported at 8:17 a.m. Dec. 18.
•Animal problem: West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road. Reported at 8:58 a.m. Dec. 18.
•Abandoned vehicle, parking problem: 1700 block of West Dugan Drive. Reported at 8:55 a.m. Dec. 18.
•Citizen assist: West San Tan Heights Boulevard and North Saratoga Meadow Drive. Reported at 8:59 a.m. Dec. 18.
•Citizen assist, parking problem: North Kenworthy Road and East Combs Road. Reported at 9:55 a.m. Dec. 18.
•Residential alarm: 29000 block of North Shannon Drive. Reported at 7:42 a.m. Dec. 19.
•Violation of a court order: 31000 block of North Cheyenne Circle. Reported at 7:47 a.m. Dec. 19.
•Threatening, civil matter: 300 block of West Angus Road. Reported at 8:57 a.m. Dec. 19.
•Fraud: 100 block of West Winterberry Ave. Reported at 9:12 a.m. Dec. 19.
•Theft, property other: 2400 block of East Olivine Road. Reported at 9:46 a.m. Dec. 19.