Pinal County Sheriff’s Office incident report for San Tan Valley, unincorporated Queen Creek, Nov. 28-Dec. 5

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County and San Tan Valley. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Editor’s note: The weekly crime report is sponsored by B and M Communications LLC, 2400 W. Medtronic Way Suite No. 7, Tempe. Through December 2016, B and M will donate to Queen Creek Boy Scouts Troop 738, $125 for every new residential alarm installation (36-month agreement) and $75 for every new DISH satellite services customer. To speak with a security system specialist, call B and M Communications at 480-458-5540 or visit its website.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
•Parking violation, parking problem: West Hunt Highway and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 1:53 p.m. Nov. 28.
•Sex offense, agency assist: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 3:09 p.m. Nov. 28.
•Accident hit and run, information report: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 3:12 p.m. Nov. 28.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Sossaman Road. Reported at 5:30 p.m.
•Domestic, information report: 8600 block of West Dove Roost Road. Reported at 9:57 p.m. Nov. 28.
•Suspicious activity: North Wild Horse Drive and West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 10:34 p.m. Nov. 28.
•Suspicious activity, controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Reported at 10:35 p.m. Nov. 28.
•Accident with injury, traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 7:43 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Noninjury accident: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 7:46 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Out aid, agency assist: 2200 block of West Virgil Drive. Reported at 9:07 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Suspicious activity, parking problem: 33000 block of North Bell Road. Reported at 10:55 a.m. Nov. 30.
•Accident, hit and run: West Judd Road and North Ridge Road. Reported at 2:01 p.m. Nov. 30.
•Noninjury accident, driving under the influence, drugs: West Empire Boulevard and West Hunt Highway. Reported at 5:49 p.m. Nov. 30.
•Noninjury accident: West Hunt Highway and North Valley View Road. Reported at 5:38 a.m. Dec. 1.
•Neighbor problem: Assault with a firearm: 1400 block of West Christie Lyn Lane. Reported at 12:36 p.m. Dec. 3.
•Noise disturbance: 3700 block of West Allen Road. Reported at 11:21 a.m. Dec. 3.
•Information report: 3400 block of West Phillips Road. Reported at 11:31 a.m. Dec. 3.
•Suspicious activity: 3100 block of West Phillips Road. Reported at 12:40 a.m. Dec. 4.
•Search and rescue: North Victor Road and West Olberg Road. Reported at 5:39 a.m. Dec. 4.
•Information report: West Christie Lyn Lane and North Gary Road. Reported at 10:56 a.m. Dec. 4.
•Criminal damage, civil matter: 3500 block of West Allen Road. Reported at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 4.
•Noninjury accident, civil matter: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:19 a.m. Dec. 5.
•Shots fired, information report: 2100 block of West Skyline Lane. Reported at 4:14 p.m. Dec. 5.
San Tan Valley
•Welfare check, assault with a firearm: 35000 block of North Matthews Drive. Reported at 7 a.m. Nov. 28.
•Vehicle theft: West Pima Road and North Euell Drive. Reported at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 28.
•Suspicious activity: 500 block of East Melanie Street. Reported at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 28.
•Information report: North Felix Road and East Chili Pepper Way. Reported at 7:44 a.m. Nov. 28.
•Panic alarm: 200 block of East Hunt Highway. Reported of 8:04 a.m. Nov. 28.
•Found property, information report: West Hunt Highway and North Village Lane. Reported at 8:09 Nov. 28.
•Shots fired: North Judy’s Road and North Felix Road. Reported at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28.
•Violation of a court order, interference with judicial proceedings: 40000 block of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 9:02 a.m. Nov. 28.
•Residential alarm: 1400 block of East Desert Holly Drive. Reported at 9:22 a.m. Nov. 28.
•Medical assist: 2600 block of East Mineral Park Road. Reported at 9:44 a.m. Nov. 28.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 3200 block of East San Manuel Road. Reported at 7:02 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Assault, disorderly conduct: 40000 block of North Simonton Boulevard. Reported at 7:58 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Follow-up investigations: 2600 block of East Mineral Park Road. Reported at 8:02 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Disorderly conduct, information report: 2500 block of East Meadow Land Drive. Reported at 8:09 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Civil matter: 2400 block of West Wrangler Way. Reported at 8:14 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Burglary, theft, property from a motor vehicle: 4300 block of East Morenci Road. Reported at 8:16 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Civil matter: 41000 block of North Cambria Drive. Reported at 9:14 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Civil matter: 28000 block of North Quartz Street. Reported at 9:39 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 1800 block of East Cowboy Cove Trail. Reported at 10:06 a.m. Nov. 29.
•Residential alarm: 38000 block of North Sandy Court. Reported at 6:38 a.m. Dec. 1.
•Out aid, agency assist: East Ocotillo Road and North Kenworthy Road. Reported at 6:40 a.m. Dec. 1.
•Civil matter: 400 block of East Anatasia Street. Reported at 8:18 a.m. Dec. 1.
•Civil matter: 1700 block of West Desert Canyon Drive. Reported at 8:36 a.m. Dec. 1.
•Civil matter: 2600 block of West Gold Dust Avenue. Reported at 8:49 a.m. Dec. 1.
•Fraud: 39000 block of North Taylor Street. Reported at 8:49 a.m. Dec. 1.
•Civil matter: 1000 block of East Pasture Canyon Drive. Reported at 9:06 a.m. Dec. 1.
•Domestic, information report: 30000 block of North Royal Oak Way. Reported at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 3.
•Animal problem: East Pecan Creek Drive and North Gantzel Road. Reported at 6:51 a.m. Dec. 3.
•Reckless driving: North Gary Road and West Hunt Highway. Reported at 7 a.m. Dec. 3.
•Residential alarm: 29000 block of North Candlewood Drive. Reported at 7:06 a.m. Dec. 3.