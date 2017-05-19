Queen Creek celebrates local law enforcement

The town of Queen Creek is joining communities across the United States to celebrate National Police Week, May 14-20.
National Police Week provides an opportunity to thank law enforcement and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, according to a press release.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6–Queen Creek provides law enforcement services to the town of Queen Creek.
“We are so fortunate to have fantastic first responders keeping this community safe,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “As a community, I know we are thankful to the men and women who risk their lives every day to keep us safe. This week provides an opportunity to join communities across the nation in remembering and honoring the officers who have been lost.”
As the town’s law enforcement provider, MCSO District 6 Queen Creek includes a dedicated substation in Queen Creek’s Town Center. MCSO District 6 utilizes a community-based policing model, which takes a proactive approach and increases partnerships and community engagement.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 143 police officers died in the line of duty across the country in 2016.
The names of the fallen officers were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.
For additional information about MCSO, visit queencreek.org/MCSO.