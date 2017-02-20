Queen Creek crime report

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Suspicious activity: 21000 block of East Nightingale Road. Reported at 8:40 a.m. Jan.14.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Mockingbird Drive. Reported at 10:08 a.m. Jan. 14.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Mockingbird Drive. Reported at 11:33 a.m. Jan. 14.
•Criminal damage: 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Reported at 1:33 p.m. Jan.14.
•Runaway: 20000 block of East Poco Calle. Reported at 3:35 p.m. Jan.14.
•Accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 4:06 p.m. Jan. 14.
•Criminal damage: 23000 block of South 221st Street. Reported at 12:13 a.m. Jan. 15.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Calle De Flores. Reported at 10:22 a.m. Jan.15.
•Run Away: 22000 block of East Domingo Road. Reported at 11:56 a.m. Jan. 15.
•Burglary from vehicle: 23000 block of South 223rd Court. Reported at 4:22 p.m. Jan. 15.
•Accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:45 p.m. Jan. 15.
•Criminal damage: 19000 block of East Oriole Way. Reported at 8:21 p.m. Jan. 15.
•Burglary from vehicle: 19000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 9:47 p.m. Jan.15.
•Attempted burglary: 19000 block of East Carriage Way. Reported at 9:53 p.m. Jan. 15.
•Burglary: South 196th Street and East Arrowhead Trail. Reported at 11:03 p.m. Jan.15.
•Runaway: South 196th Street and East Arrowhead Trail. Reported at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 16.
•Burglary from vehicle: 19000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 7:37 a.m. Jan. 16.
•Burglary from vehicle: 19000 block of East Arrowhead Trail. Reported at 8:56 a.m. Jan. 16.
•Burglary from vehicle: 19000 block of Superstition Drive. Reported at 9:18 a.m. Jan. 16.
•Burglary from vehicle: 19000 block of East Sparrow Court. Reported at 9:27 a.m. Jan. 16.
•Warrant arrest: 23000 block of South 223rd Place. Reported at 10:18 a.m. Jan. 16.
•Burglary from vehicle: 19000 block of Reins Drive. Reported at 11:16 a.m. Jan. 16.
•Criminal Damage: 21000 block of East Domingo Road. Reported at 11:32 a.m. Jan. 16.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 16.
•Theft: 22000 block of East Via Del Palo. Reported at 3:21 p.m. Jan. 16.
•Injured or sick person: 21000 block of South 185th Street. Reported at 4:21 p.m. Jan. 16.
•Burglary from vehicle: 18000 block of East Cattle Drive. Reported at 6:41 p.m. Jan. 16.
•Threats to commit offense: 24000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Welfare check: 23000 block of South 213th Avenue. Reported at 11:31 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Fraud: 22000 block of East Via Del Palo. Reported at 1:06 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 2:16 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Fraud: 21000 block of East Pickett. Reported at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:22 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:57 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Accident: South Hawes Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:47 p.m. Jan.17.
•Forgery: 19000 block of East Mockingbird. Reported at 5:17 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Accident: South: Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:57 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Assault: 24000 block of South 208th Place. Reported at 10: 39 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 8:48 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 10:54 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Theft: 22000 block of East Munoz Court. Reported at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 11:51 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Burglary from vehicle: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of East Calle De Flores. Reported at 4:53 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Forgery: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:29 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Pecos Road. Reported at 8:06 a.m. Jan. 18.

Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)

The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: West Phillips Road and North Thompson Road. Reported at 7:07 a.m. Feb. 8.
•Fraud, information report: 2700 block of West Wahissa Trail. Reported at 8:48 a.m. Feb. 8.
•Information, not classified: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 11:10 a.m. Feb.8.
•Information, welfare check: 4500 block of West Roberts Road. Reported at 12:05 a.m. Feb. 9.
•Accident with injury: 31000 block of North Snap Shot Road. Reported at 12:34 p.m. Feb. 9.
•Accident with injury, traffic accident, person injury: West Gail Road and North Snap Shot Road. Reported at 12:36 p.m. Feb. 9.
•Information report: 4500 block of West Roberts Road. Reported at 1:03 a.m. Feb. 9.
•Fire: North Wild Horse Drive and West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 9.
•Accident with injury, traffic accident, vehicle damage: West Judd Road and North Bryce Trail. Reported at 6:53 p.m. Feb. 9.
•Traffic stop, suspicious activity: North Wagon Wheel Road and West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 12:57 a.m. Feb. 10.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 5:58 a.m. Feb. 10.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 9:51 a.m. Feb. 10.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 9:58 a.m. Feb. 10.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:09 a.m. Feb. 10.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:27 a.m. Feb. 10.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:38 a.m. Feb. 10.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 10.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 12:21 p.m. Feb. 10.

