Queen Creek crime report

Mar 1st, 2017 · by · Comments:

Editor’s note: The weekly crime report is sponsored by B and M Communications LLC, 2400 W. Medtronic Way Suite No. 7, Tempe. To speak with a security system specialist, call B and M Communications at 480-458-5540 or visit its website.

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South 222nd Street. Reported at 7:14 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Non-injury accident: West Combs Road and South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Injury accident: South Power Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:09 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Non-injury accident: 21389 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:08 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Attempted assault: 21000 block of East Via Del Oro. Reported at 12:24 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Ryan Road. Reported at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 2:14 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 3:22 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:01 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:08 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:25 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:32 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Shoplifting: 23447 S. Power Road. Reported at 9:34 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Stolen vehicle: 21000 block of East North Loop Road. Reported at 10:19 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Welfare check: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 2.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:53 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:24 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Marcus Street. Reported at 9:50 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Noninjury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South Meridian Road. Reported at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 457 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Shoplifiting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:24 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Suspicious person: East Queen Creek Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:33 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Recovery of stolen vehicle: South Ellsworth Road and East Pecos Road. Reported at 8:01 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Burglary from vehicle: 18000 block of East Reins Road. Reported at 8:58 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Road and Cloud. Reported at 9 a.m. Feb. 3.
•Found property: 18000 block of East Swan Drive. Reported at 10:03 a.m. Feb. 3.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Road and Cloud. Reported at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 3.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Road and Cloud. Reported at 12:42 p.m. Feb. 3.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 3.
•Found property: 21000 block of South 214th Street. Reported at 2:28 p.m. Feb. 3
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:21 p.m. Feb. 3.
•Shoplifiting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:44 p.m. Feb. 3.
•Assault: 21000 block of Puesta Del Sol. Reported at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Shoplifiting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 12:27 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Accident with injury: South Power Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Assault: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Traffic violation: East Germann Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:39 p.m. Feb. 4.

Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)

The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.

•Shots fired, information report: North Donnaloy Road and North Brenner Pass Road. Reported at 11:32 a.m. Feb. 12.
•Noise disturbance: 2300 block of West Bonnie Lane. Reported at 9:21 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Civil matter: 3800 block of West Moon Dust Trail. Reported at 9:58 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Noninjury accident: North Wild House Drive and West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 10:28 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 10:48 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 2:43 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 2:58 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 3:39 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Burglary, trespassing: 1700 block of West Ivar Road. Reported at 4:43 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Reckless driving, DUI alcohol, resisting, interfering with police, alcohol offense: 35000 block of North Gary Road. Reported at 6:37 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Hit and run accident, vehicle damage: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 9:14 p.m. Feb. 13.

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie