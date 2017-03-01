Queen Creek crime report

Editor’s note: The weekly crime report is sponsored by B and M Communications LLC, 2400 W. Medtronic Way Suite No. 7, Tempe. To speak with a security system specialist, call B and M Communications at 480-458-5540 or visit its website.
Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South 222nd Street. Reported at 7:14 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Non-injury accident: West Combs Road and South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Injury accident: South Power Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:09 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Non-injury accident: 21389 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:08 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Attempted assault: 21000 block of East Via Del Oro. Reported at 12:24 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Ryan Road. Reported at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 2:14 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 3:22 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:01 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:08 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:25 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:32 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Shoplifting: 23447 S. Power Road. Reported at 9:34 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Stolen vehicle: 21000 block of East North Loop Road. Reported at 10:19 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Welfare check: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 2.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:53 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:24 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Marcus Street. Reported at 9:50 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Noninjury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South Meridian Road. Reported at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 457 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Shoplifiting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:24 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Suspicious person: East Queen Creek Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:33 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Recovery of stolen vehicle: South Ellsworth Road and East Pecos Road. Reported at 8:01 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Burglary from vehicle: 18000 block of East Reins Road. Reported at 8:58 p.m. Feb. 2.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Road and Cloud. Reported at 9 a.m. Feb. 3.
•Found property: 18000 block of East Swan Drive. Reported at 10:03 a.m. Feb. 3.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Road and Cloud. Reported at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 3.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Road and Cloud. Reported at 12:42 p.m. Feb. 3.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 3.
•Found property: 21000 block of South 214th Street. Reported at 2:28 p.m. Feb. 3
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:21 p.m. Feb. 3.
•Shoplifiting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:44 p.m. Feb. 3.
•Assault: 21000 block of Puesta Del Sol. Reported at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Shoplifiting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 12:27 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Accident with injury: South Power Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Assault: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Traffic violation: East Germann Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:39 p.m. Feb. 4.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Shots fired, information report: North Donnaloy Road and North Brenner Pass Road. Reported at 11:32 a.m. Feb. 12.
•Noise disturbance: 2300 block of West Bonnie Lane. Reported at 9:21 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Civil matter: 3800 block of West Moon Dust Trail. Reported at 9:58 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Noninjury accident: North Wild House Drive and West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 10:28 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 10:48 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 2:43 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 2:58 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 3:39 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Burglary, trespassing: 1700 block of West Ivar Road. Reported at 4:43 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Reckless driving, DUI alcohol, resisting, interfering with police, alcohol offense: 35000 block of North Gary Road. Reported at 6:37 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Hit and run accident, vehicle damage: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 9:14 p.m. Feb. 13.