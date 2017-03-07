Queen Creek crime report

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:59 a.m. Feb. 5.
•Animal noise problem: 22000 block of East Munoz Street. Reported at 10:08 a.m. Feb. 5.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:55 a.m. Feb. 5.
•Non-injury accident: South 209th Way and East Tierra Grande Road. Reported at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 5.
•Criminal damage: 20000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 1:08 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Found property: 22308 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 1:32 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Non-injury accident: East Hunt Highway and South Hawes Road. Reported at 2:57 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Assault: 21000 block of East Desert Hills Circle. Reported at 5:36 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Shoplifting: 21005 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:02 p.m. Feb. 5
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:42 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Unwanted guest: 22000 block of South 201st Street. Reported at 9:18 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 9:35 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:41 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Violation of a court order: 21000 block of South 214th Street. Reported at 7:39 a.m. Feb. 12.
•Non-injury accident: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:34 a.m. Feb. 12.
•Trespassing: 19000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 1:29 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1:57 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported 4:15 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Criminal Damage: 21000 block of East Bonanza Way. Reported at 4:36 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Theft: South 188th Street and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 6:01 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of South 209th Way. Reported at 1:25 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 7:13 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Camina Buena Vista Road. Reported at 8:08 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic violation: 21000 block of East Tierra Grande. Reported at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic violation: South Hawes Road and East Caesar Road. Reported at 9:54 a.m. Feb. 14.
•Traffic violation: Stolen vehicle: East Queen Creek Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:19 a.m. Feb. 14.
•Non-injury accident: Old Ellsworth Road and Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:33 a.m. Feb. 14.
•Identity theft: 19000 block of East Via Park Street. Reported at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 14.
•Theft: South Ellsworth Road and Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:38 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Non-injury accident: East Riggs Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:38 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Non-injury accident: East Queen Creek Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 3:44 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Happy Road. Reported at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 7:52 a.m. Feb. 15.
•Violation of court order: 22000 block of South 201st Street. Reported at 8:14 a.m. Feb. 15.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:48 a.m. Feb. 15.
•Non-injury accident: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 15.
•Illegal possession of alcohol: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:48 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Via De Palmas. Reported at 1:46 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Non-injury accident: South Sossaman Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:58 p.m. Feb. 15.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
• Traffic offense: West Skyline Drive and North Mirage Court. Reported at 6:28 a.m. Feb. 14.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway. Reported at 6:35 a.m. Feb. 14.
•Theft, property, from a motor vehicle: 3000 block of West Ivar Road. Reported at 8:23 a.m. Feb. 14.
•Welfare check: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:55 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 10:19 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 10:36 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 11:03 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 4:27 a.m. Feb. 15.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 5:48 a.m. Feb. 15.
•Civil matter: 1600 block of West Adobe Dam Drive. Reported at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 15.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 2:19 a.m. Feb. 15.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Suspicious activity: West Phillips Road and North Saratoga Meadow Drive. Reported at 6:14 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Traffic offense: West Bonnie Lane and North Gary Road. Reported at 12:23 a.m. Feb. 16.