Queen Creek crime report for Feb. 16-20

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Criminal damage: 20623 E. Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:13 a.m. Feb. 16.
•Attempted theft: 6533 W. Phillips Road. Reported at 5:29 a.m. Feb. 16.
•Non-injury accident: East Queen Creek Road and Crismon Road. Reported at 6:44 a.m. Feb. 16.
•Non-injury accident: East Cloud Road and South 210th Place. Reported at 7:37 a.m. Feb. 16.
•Fraud/con game: 20000 block of East Escalante Road. Reported at 12:32 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:57 p.m. Feb. 16.
Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 1:44 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Criminal damage: 20623 E. Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:03 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Accident with injury: Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:43 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Found property: 19680 S. 188th St. Reported at 2:49 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 6:54 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South 228th St. Reported at 6:59 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Fight: 21000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 8:03 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8:47 a.m. Feb. 17.
•Welfare check: 18000 block of East Carriage Way. Reported at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 17.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 11:02 a.m. Feb. 17.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South 226th Street. Reported at 3:13 p.m. Feb. 17.
•Fraud/con game: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:46 p.m. Feb. 17.
•Non-injury accident: South 188th Street and Germann Road. Reported at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 17.
Runaway: 19000 block of East Mayberry Road. Reported at 5:53 p.m. Feb. 17.
•Violation of a court order: 22000 block of East Creekside Lane. Reported at 7:26 p.m. Feb. 17.
•Suspicious activity: 21000 block of East Waverly Drive. Reported at 8:11 p.m. Feb. 17.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 9:54 p.m. Feb. 17.
•Theft from vehicle: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 17.
•Criminal damage: 6533 W. Phillips Road. Reported at 11:08 a.m. Feb. 18.
•Non-injury accident: East Superstition Drive and South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 18.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:28 p.m. Feb. 18.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Drive and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:37 p.m. Feb. 18.
•Warrant arrest: 7700 block of West Dove Roost Road. Reported at 2:03 p.m. Feb. 18.
•Found property: 18707 East Happy Road. Reported at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 18.
•Armed robbery: 21000 block of East Alyssa Road. Reported at 7:24p.m. Feb. 18.
•Shoplifting: 18495 E. Queen Creek Road. Reported at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 18.
•Non-injury accident: 19000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:46 a.m. Feb. 19.
•Illegal parking: 20000 block of East Pickett Street. Reported at 12:54 p.m. Feb. 19.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and Queen Creek Road. Reported at 1:48 p.m. Feb. 19.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Drive and Cloud Road. Reported at 3:01 p.m. Feb. 19.
•Warrant arrest: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 3:59 p.m. Feb. 19.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:38 p.m. Feb. 19.
•Warrant arrest: 21000 block of Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 8:39 p.m. Feb. 19.
•Found property: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:12 a.m. Feb. 20.
•Theft from a vehicle: 22000 block of South 214th Street. Reported at 7 a.m. Feb. 20.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 9:04 a.m. Feb. 20.
•Theft: 18000 block of East Kingbird Drive. Reported at 12:08 p.m. Feb. 20.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:38 p.m. Feb. 20.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 20000 block of South 187th Way. Reported at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 20.
•Shoplifting: 21118 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 20.
•Non-injury accident: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 20.
•Warrant arrest: 25000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 10:52 p.m. Feb. 20.

Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)

The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.

•Out aid, agency assist: 7600 block of West Dove Roost Road. Reported at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 3500 block of North Trica Road. Reported at 4:06 p.m. Feb. 17.
•Noise disturbance: West Christie Lyn Lane and North Gary Road. Reported at 7:02 p.m. Feb. 17.
•Non-injury accident, welfare check: North Bryce Trail and West Magma Road. Reported at 12:50 p.m. Feb. 18.
•Burglary, suspicious activity: 7600 block of West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 7:19 p.m. Feb. 18.
•Information report: 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 4:53 p.m. Feb. 19.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:14 p.m. Feb. 19.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 11:10 p.m. Feb. 19.
•Criminal damage, trespassing: 7600 block of West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 4:53 p.m. Feb. 20.
•Traffic stop: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:09 p.m. Feb. 20.
•Attempt to locate: West Hunt Highway and Sossaman Road (inside town limits). Reported at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 20.
•Animal problem: 4200 block of West Allen Road. Reported at 12:29 a.m. Feb. 21.

