Queen Creek crime report Feb. 24-March 1

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Found property: East Ocotillo Road and South 209th Way. Reported at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 24.
•Traffic violation: South Rittenhouse Road and West Combs Road. Reported at 4:01 p.m. Feb. 24.
•Animal problem: East Ocotillo Road and South 205th Street. Reported at 5:36 p.m. Feb. 24.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South Power Road. Reported at 7:32 p.m. Feb. 24.
•Private property accident: East Ocotillo Road and South 203rd Street. Reported at 9:03 p.m. Feb.24.
•Runaway: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 12:23 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Assault: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 1:45 a.m. Feb.25.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 9:08 a.m. Feb. 25.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 11:54 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Found property: 19000 block of East Camacho Road. Reported at 1:44 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Violation of a court order: 22000 block of East Creekside Lane. Reported at 1:54 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:32 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Identity theft: 18000 block of East Cattle Drive. Reported at 3:11 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Threats to commit an offense: 20000 block of East Stonecrest Drive. Reported at 6:17 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Stolen vehicle: 19000 block of East Silver Creek Lane. Reported at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Private property accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 9:19 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Traffic violation: Meridian Road and Via Del Jardine Road. Reported at 10:09 p.m. Feb. 25.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South 203rd Street. Reported at 11:25 a.m. Feb. 26.
•Neighbor trouble: 19000 block of East Canary Way. Reported at 3:42 p.m. Feb. 26.
•Graffiti: South 204th Street and Via Del Rancho. Reported at 4:47 p.m. Feb. 26.
•Traffic violation: Power Road and East Williams Field Road. Reported at 8:16 p.m. Feb. 26.
•Traffic violation: South Higley Road and East Coldwater Boulevard. Reported at 4:48 a.m. Feb. 26.
•Accident with injury: South 202nd Place and East Escalante Road. Reported at 7:22 a.m. Feb. 26.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 8:14 p.m. Feb. 26.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Fulton Parkway. Reported at 11:56 a.m. Feb. 26.

Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)

The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.

•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:34 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:53 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Trespassing: 30000 block of North Gary Road. Reported at 9:13 a.m. Feb. 27.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and West Hunt Highway. Reported at 10:29 a.m. Feb. 27.
•Trespassing, civil matter: 1400 block of West Christine Lyn Lane. Reported at 2:13 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Threatening: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Traffic offense: North Gary Road and West Virgil Drive. Reported at 7:55 a.m. Feb. 28.
•Theft, civil matter: 3100 block West Mako Road. Reported at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 28 p.m. Feb. 28.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 28.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Ave nue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:39 p.m. Feb. 28.
•Welfare check: North Brenner Pass Road. Reported at 11:23 p.m. Feb. 28.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 6:26 a.m. March 1.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 6:41 a.m. March 1.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Trica Road. Reported at 6:52 a.m. March 1.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 7:04 a.m. March 1.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 7:04 a.m. March 1.
•Out aid, agency assist: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 7:23 a.m. March 1.
•Shots fired, weapons offense: 28000 block of North Cibola Circle: 8:22 a.m. March. 1.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 11:17 a.m. March 1.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported of at 12:45 p.m. March 1.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 12:51 p.m. March 1.
•Citizen assist: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 1:03 p.m. March 1.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 1:39 p.m. March 1.

