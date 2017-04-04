Queen Creek crime report, Feb. 27-March 5

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Found property: 22000 block of East Creekside Court. Reported at 12:01 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Private property accident: 24000 block of South 195th Street. Reported at 12:22 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Disorderly conduct: 20000 block of South Old Ellsworth Road. Reported at 12:32 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Private property accident: 21055 East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Traffic violation: East Bonanza Way and South 212th Street. Reported at 5:28 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Warrant arrest: South Power Road and East Lawndale Place. Reported at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Disorderly conduct: South Ellsworth Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:03 p.m. Feb. 27.
•Assault with a deadly weapon: South Ellsworth and East Germann Road. Reported at 2:38 a.m. Feb. 28.
•DUI: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 5:22 a.m. Feb. 28.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 28.
•Person found: 18000 block of East Cardinal Way. Reported at 6:42 a.m. Feb. 28.
•Criminal damage: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:26 a.m. Feb. 28.
•Non-injury accident: 22000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 3:21 p.m. Feb. 28.
•Traffic violation: East San Tan Boulevard and South 205th Street. Reported at 8:36 a.m. March 1.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:51 a.m. March 1.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Empire Boulevard. Reported at 12:51 p.m. March 1.
•Theft: 19000 block of South 189th Street. Reported at 1:04 p.m. March 1.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 4:01 p.m. March 1.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 4:10 p.m. March 1.
•Hit and Run, non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and 194th Way. Reported at 4:25 p.m. March 1.
•Identity theft: 21000 block of East Cherrywood Drive. Reported at 4:30 p.m. March 1.
•Welfare check: 19000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 4:59 p.m. March 1.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 5:33 p.m. March 1.
•Suspicious person: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:22 p.m. March 1.

Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)

The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.

•Traffic offense: North Brenner Pass Road and West Judd Road. Reported at 6:20 a.m. March 2.
•Disorderly conduct, information report: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 8:02 a.m. March 2.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:48 a.m. March 2.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 11:33 a.m. March 2.
•Follow-up information report: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 1:14 p.m. March 2.
•Out aid, agency assist: West Sun Dance Drive and North Wild Horse Drive. Reported at 10:54 p.m. March 2.
•Reckless driving: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 2:03 a.m. March. 2.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 8:36 a.m. March 3.
•Shots fired, weapons offense: 5800 block of West Olberg Road. Reported at 9:04 a.m. March 3.
•Suspicious activity, information report: 1500 block of West Lind Road. Reported at 1:35 p.m. March 3.
•Suspicious activity: West War Dance Circle and West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 2:38 p.m. March 3.
•Suicidal subject: 1200 block of West Silverdale. Reported at 3:03 p.m. March 3.
•Suspicious activity: North Thompson Road and West Phillips Road. Reported at 7:04 p.m. March 3.
•Traffic offense: West Phillips Road and North Royce Road. Reported at 6:04 a.m. March 4.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:04 a.m. March 4.
•Welfare check, dead body: North Brenner Pass Road and North Donnaloy Road. Reported at 2:31 p.m. March 4.
•Trespassing, suspicious activity: 7600 block of West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 6:35 p.m. March 4.
•Accident, noninjury, civil matter: West Empire Boulevard and West Hunt Highway. Reported at 9:37 p.m. March 5.
•Residential alarm, false alarm: 1900 block of West Moon Dust Trail. Reported at 1:41 p.m. March 5.
•Trespassing: 7600 block of West Sun Dance Drive. Reported at 6:05 p.m. March 5.
•Follow-up, civil matter: 32000 block of North Gardner Trail. Reported at 6:04 p.m. March 5.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:49 p.m. March 5.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 9:11 p.m. March 5.

