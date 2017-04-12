Queen Creek crime report, March 1-10

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Suspicious person: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:22 p.m. March 1.
•Accident with injury: East Cloud Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:37 p.m. March 1.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:19 a.m. March 2.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop. Reported at 6:24 a.m. March 2.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Maya. Reported at 7:36 a.m. March 2.
•Stolen vehicle: 19000 block of East San Tan Boulevard. Reported at 7:46 a.m. March 2.
•Accident with injury: East Vallejo Street and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 8:48 a.m. March 2.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 11:40 a.m. March 2.
•Theft: 23000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 1:53 p.m. March 2.
•Identity theft: 22000 block of South 193rd. Reported at 1:57 p.m. March 2.
•Shoplifting: 21055 East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:07 p.m. March 2.
•Found property: East Ryan Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:15 p.m. March 2.
•Fraud or con game: 20000 block of East Branco Drive. Reported at 3:05 p.m. March 2.
•Traffic violation: East Chandler Heights Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 6:19 p.m. March 2.
•Traffic violation: South Sossaman Road and South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:11 p.m. March 2.
•Warrant arrest: 21000 block of East Gold Canyon Road. Reported at 9:46 p.m.
•DUI: South 191st Street and East Carriage Way. Reported at 11:05 p.m. March 2.
•Disorderly conduct: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:17 a.m. March 3.
•Burglary from vehicle: 7200 block of South Power Road. Reported at 8:42 a.m. March 3.
•Traffic violation: South Rittenhouse Road and West Combs Road. Reported at 4:31 p.m. March 3.
•Traffic violation: East Chandler Heights Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 7:50 p.m. March 3.
•Theft from vehicle: 20000 block of East Via Del Oro. Reported at8:36 p.m. March 3.
•DUI: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:47 p.m. March 3.
•Non-injury accident: South 209th Way and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:08 a.m. March 3.
•Aggravated DUI: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 6:24 a.m. March 3.
•Accident with injury: Ellsworth and Riggs Road. Reported at 9:12 a.m. March 3.
•Animal problem: 22000 block of East Arroyo Verde Court. Reported at 10:39 a.m. March 3.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 10:54 p.m. March 3.

Queen Creek, unincorporated (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)

The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.

•Fraud, information report: 3600 block of West Silverdale Road. 3600 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 7:57 a.m. March 7.
•Reckless driving, suspicious activity: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 12:40 p.m. March 7.
•Out aid, agency assist: 3300 block of West Rolls Road. Reported at 1:46 p.m. March 7.
•Traffic offense: West Empire Boulevard and North Ellsworth Avenue. Reported at 8:11 a.m. March 8.
•Out aid, agency assist: West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 8:30 a.m. March 8.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 8:46 a.m. March 8.
•Reckless driving, information report: West Hunt Highway and North Thompson Road. Reported at 8:53 a.m. March 8.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 12:01 p.m. March 8.
•Traffic offense: 4800 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 12:28 p.m. March 8.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 12:41 p.m. March 8.
•Noise disturbance: 1400 block of West Rylie Court. Reported at 9:20 p.m. March 8.
•Domestic, disorderly conduct: 8600 block of West Dove Roost Road. Reported at 9:14 a.m. March 10.
•Civil matter: 4200 block of West Caleb Lane. Reported at 11:26 a.m. March 10.
•Out aid, agency assist: 32000 block of North Vertuccio Trail. Reported at 11:40 a.m. March 10.
•Medical assist: 1200 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 1:29 a.m. March 10.
•Information report: North Thompson Road and West Phillips Road. Reported at 2:30 p.m. March 10.
•Missing person: Welfare check: 35000 block of North Wildhorse Drive. Reported at 6:59 p.m. March 10.
•Accident with injury, traffic offense: North Ellsworth and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:42 p.m. March 10.
•Suspicious activity: West Phillips Road and North Thompson Road. Reported at 1:08 a.m. March 10.
•Out aid, agency assist: North Sossaman Road and West Hunt Highway. Reported at 6:51 p.m. March 10.

