Queen Creek crime report

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Traffic violation: East Cloud Road and South 220th Street. Reported at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Accident: South Power Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 8:39 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Animal problem: South 218th Street and East Cherrywood Drive. Reported at 9:18 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 11:26 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Threats to commit offense: South Sossaman Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Shoplifting: 7401 S. Power Road. Reported at 1:46 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Runaway: 22000 block of South 215th Street at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Accident: East Germann Road and South Power Road. Reported at 3:43 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Shoplifting: 7401 S. Power Road. Reported at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse. Reported at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Theft: 22000 block East Calle De Flores. Reported at 8:47 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Ryan Road. Reported at 11:36 a.m. Jan. 7.
•Injured or sick person: 19000 block of East Camacho Road. Reported at 4:16 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Animal problem: 20000 block of East Pickett Street. Reported at 4:21 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Burglary from vehicle: 7200 block of South Power Road. Reported at 7:53 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Burglary from vehicle: 7200 block of South Power Road. Reported at 8:24 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:29 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:54 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:55 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:55 p.m. Jan. 7.
•Warrant arrest: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:10 a.m. Jan. 9.
•Stolen vehicle: 18000 block of East Via De Arboles. Reported at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 9.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Fulton Parkway. Reported at 2:10 p.m. Jan. 9.
•Accident: South Power Road and East Queen Creek. Reported at 7:52 p.m. Jan. 9.
•Violation of court order: 20000 block of East Calle De Flores. Reported at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 9.
•Runaway: 21000 block of East Domingo Road. Reported at 9:38 p.m. Jan. 9.
•Accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Signal Butte Road. Reported at 7:32 p.m. Jan. 10.
•Accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 8:08 p.m. Jan. 10.
•Burglary: 22000 block of East Desert Spoon Drive. Reported at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 10.
•Warrant arrest: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 10.
•Citizen or motor assist: South Power Road and East Queen Creek. Reported at 6:04 a.m. Jan. 11.
•Accident: East Ocotillo Road and South 220th Street. Reported 7:09 a.m. Jan. 11.
•Accident: South 215th Street and East Calle De Flores. Reported at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 11.
•Harassment: 24000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 12:28 p.m. Jan. 11.
•Fraud: 22000 block of South 226th Way. Reported at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 11.
•Animal problem: 22000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 11.
•Assault: 21000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 11.
•Shoplifting: 21118 S. Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 5:39 p.m. Jan. 11.
•Criminal damage: 20000 block of East Pecan Lane. Reported at 5:44 p.m. Jan. 11.
•Shoplifting: 21118 S. Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 6:49 p.m. Jan. 11.
•Runaway: 18074 E. Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 8:57 p.m. Jan. 11.
•Assault: 23000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 10:57 p.m. Jan. 11.
•Traffic violation: Power Road and Ocotillo Road. Reported 11:12 a.m. Jan. 12.
•Burglary: East Rittenhouse Road and East Creekside Drive. Reported at 12:22 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Fraud: 21000 block of South 195th Street. Reported at 17:14 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Burglary from vehicle: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Burglary from vehicle: South Hawes Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:14 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Accident: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 9:18 a.m. Jan. 12.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 7:52 a.m. Jan. 12.
•Traffic violation: East Chandler Heights Road and South Power Road. Reported at 7:53 a.m. Jan. 12.
•Accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 10:14 a.m. Jan. 12.
•Theft: 21128 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 10:24 a.m. Jan. 12.
•Traffic violation: East Barnes Parkway and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 1:02 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Theft: 21585 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:36 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Pegasus Parkway. Reported at 3:57 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Traffic Violation: South Ellsworth Look Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:09 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:23 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:26 p.m. Jan. 12.
•Theft: 21000 block of Aspen Valley Drive. Reported at 7:45 p.m. Jan. 12.
Queen Creek (far east area in unincorporated Pinal County)
The following are a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for Queen Creek in unincorporated Pinal County.
•Traffic hazard: West Phillips Road and North Thompson Road. Reported at 3:16 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Trespassing, information report: 30000 block of North Bryce Trail. Reported at 6:21 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Valley View Road. Reported at 8:23 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Traffic offense: West Hunt Highway and North Ann’s Way. Reported at 10 a.m. Feb. 4.
•Harassment, theft, property, other: 2600 block of West Silverdale Road. Reported at 3:54 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Traffic offense: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 4:28 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Traffic hazard, motorist assist: North Ellsworth Avenue and West Empire Boulevard. Reported at 6:42 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Accident with injury, traffic accident, vehicle damage: North Thompson Road and North Brenner Pass Road. Reported at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 5.