Queen Creek Fire and Medical encourages safety during summer months

The warm temperatures are just beginning and the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department wants the community to be prepared for the heat. During the high temperatures of summer it is important to drink plenty of water; dehydration is a very common heat related illness.
“Heat related injuries and illnesses are often preventable,” Queen Creek Fire and Medical Chief Ron Knight said in a press release. “Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles and daytime outdoor activities should be limited. People often underestimate the serious risks of heat exposure. Our hope is always to prevent heat related injuries and illness.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention provides the following tips for preventing heat-related illness:
- Drink plenty of fluids – don’t wait until you’re thirty to drink water.
- Avoid liquids that cause you to lose more body fluids (alcohol and sugary drinks).
- Stay indoors, if at all possible.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle.
- Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.
- If you must be outdoors, rest often in a shady area.
- Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen.
The Human Society provides the following tips for keeping pets safe in the heat:
- Never leave pets in a parked car.
- Watch humidity.
- Limit exercise, and do not exercise in the heat of the day.
- Provide ample shade and water.
- Cool pets from the inside and out.
- Watch for signs of heatstroke.
Summer months are also crucial to highlight water safety. Always practice the ABCs of water safety: Adult supervision, Barriers between children and water and Classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children.
