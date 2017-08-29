Queen Creek fire officials share tips on how to avoid home incidents

Home fires are tragic incidents that can cause physical damage and safety concerns.
It can be difficult to determine the specific cause of a fire depending on the damage to the structure, according to information released Aug. 22 by the Queen Creek Fire and Medical.
Nationally, the most common causes are cooking, heating and electrical fires.
There have been three home fires this summer in Queen Creek. The cause of one was undetermined, while the most recent two appear to be caused by electrical issues, according to the release.
The first fire occurred Aug. 2 in the 22000 block of East Calle de Flores, Deputy Fire Chief Vance Gray of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department said on a YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErMNsfPqgJg&feature=youtu.be.
He said the cause of this fire could not be determined due to the extent of the damage.
The second home fire occurred Aug. 8 in the 19000 block of East Calle de Flores.
Its cause was the result of an accident involving electrical charging equipment, Deputy Chief Gray said.
He said despite their proximity, the two fires on East Calle de Flores were not related.
The third was the Aug. 19 home fire at Sossaman Fires.
“The recent structure fires were devastating to the impacted families,” QCFMD Chief Ron Knight said in the release. “It is important to take every precaution to prevent a fire in your home and have a plan in the event there is a fire.”
The National Fire Protection Association and FEMA provide the following tips to help prevent house fires:
Electrical
•Check all electrical cords to ensure they are in good condition and not broken or cut.
•Plug only one heat-producing appliance into an outlet at a time. This includes a coffee maker, space heater, etc.).
•Be aware of electrical equipment that is energized, but not monitored, such as leaving a TV on when leaving a room.
•Never plug major appliances into an extension cord. Instead, plug them directly into a wall outlet.
•Ensure light bulbs are the correct wattage.
•Have all electrical work completed by a qualified electrician.
•Arc-fault circuit interrupters shut off electricity when a dangerous condition occurs. Consider having them installed.
Cooking safety
•Never leave items unattended on the stove.
•Keep anything that can catch fire, such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, towels, etc., away from the stove.
•Keep a lid nearby to smother small grease fires.
General safety
•Blow out candles before you leave the room. Consider using flameless candles instead.
•Keep any items that can start fires, such as matches, lighters, etc., away from children.
Smoke alarms
•Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement. Interconnect all smoke alarms throughout the home. That way, when one sounds, they all do.
•Test alarms at least monthly by pushing the test button.
•Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or sooner if they don’t respond properly.
•Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the smoke alarm and understands what to do when they hear it.
•If the smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside. Go to a predesignated outside meeting place.
•Call 9-1-1 from outside the home.
For more information about the QCFMD, visit queencreek.org/Fire.