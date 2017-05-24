Queen Creek, MCSO officials encourage residents to ‘Take 25’ on May 25

Tomorrow is May 25. What will you and your children talk about?
Officials from the town of Queen Creek and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek hope you’ll spend at least the better part of a half-hour talking to them about safety.
Both entities are taking part in the Take 25 national child safety campaign by encouraging residents to talk to their children about safety. The effort was created by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children as an opportunity to have conversations about safety and abduction prevention.
The website Take25.org lists safety tips and age-appropriate discussion guides to get the conversation started.
“The Take 25 campaign provides an introduction to these important, but difficult conversations,” MCSO District 6 Queen Creek Capt. Dave Munley said in a press release. “As a community, we must work together to help keep our youth safe. I encourage everyone to take 25 and help start the conversation about child safety.”
May 25 has been observed as National Missing Children’s Day since it was first proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.
The Take 25 campaign was developed to help parents and others teach children to be alert to potential threats and provide simple preventative steps that children can take to stay safe.
The conversations are appropriate any day of the year.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.
For more information about MCSO, visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.