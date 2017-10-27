Queen Creek, MCSO release tips for a safer, more enjoyable Halloween

Halloween is an exciting time of the year, but it can also come with increased risks.

The town of Queen Creek and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek want residents to enjoy a fun and safe Halloween.

Since most Halloween events occur at night, the risk of injury to children increases. The following safety tips can help prevent injuries and reduce risks.

Costumes:

  • Choose costumes that are bright or add reflective tape for greater visibility.
  • Do not obstruct children’s vision. Make sure masks are secure or use make-up instead of masks.
  • Costumes, wigs and accessories should be flame resistant.
  • Avoid long or baggy costumes to prevent tripping.
  • Wear shoes that fit well for comfortable walking and to avoid a fall.

Halloween night:

  • A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children.
  • Carry a flashlight to be seen.
  • Older children should travel in a group and know their plan in advance.
  • Go only to well-lit houses and remain on porches.
  • Never enter a home or car for treats.
  • Cross streets at corners, and never from between two vehicles.
  • Watch for cars driving into or backing out of driveways.
  • Do not eat treats until they are checked by an adult at home.
  • Confine household pets for the evening and make sure that they are wearing collars with identification tags.

Treats:

  • A responsible adult should closely examine all treats. Check for holes or loose wrappers.
  • Don’t eat opened candy or other goodies.

Driving:

  • Avoid any distractions inside your car.
  • Slow down, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic, turn your headlights on earlier in the day and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.
  • Watch for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.
  • Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

To report suspicious behavior, call MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek’s non-emergency number at 602-876-1011. In an emergency, call 9-1-1.

October is also Crime Prevention Awareness Month, making it an excellent time to review important safety tips:

  • Always lock your doors, both in your home and your vehicle.
  • Be aware of your surroundings at all times.
  • If you’re going out at night, park in well-lit areas.
  • Never keep valuables in your vehicle.
  • If someone tries to rob you, give up your property—it’s not worth giving up your life.

For more information about the MCSO District 6-Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.

Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.

