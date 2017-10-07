Queen Creek recognizes National Fire Prevention Week

Oct. 8–14 is National Fire Prevention Week and the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department is joining forces with the National Fire Protection Association to remind residents to develop a fire escape plan and practice it with their family.
A home escape plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home, in every bedroom and near all sleeping areas, according to a press release.
It also includes two ways out of every room, usually a door and a window, with a clear path to an outside meeting place (like a tree, light pole, or mailbox) that’s a safe distance from the home.
For more information, visit http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/campaigns/fire-prevention-week-2.
