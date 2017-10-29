Queen Creek residents dispose of old medications on drug take-back day

Pam Weisshaar walked purposely up to the Queen Creek Law Enforcement Building, a plastic bag in her hand filled with orange plastic vials with white caps.
Mrs. Weisshaar was there to gratefully dispose of the unused prescription medications her husband – a cancer survivor – no longer needed.
She said her husband never wanted to see the medications again.
Mrs. Weisshaar was one of the many people who stopped by Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, Oct. 28, at the new home of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
MCSO presented the event in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The take-back event provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medication. Liquids, needles and inhalers were not accepted.
Jean and Phil Adams stopped by to drop off their expired medications. Mrs. Adams said she had held on to them for a while, hoping for a scheduled collection day.
Same for Karen Arnold, who said she was happy to read about the drug take-back day in the paper.
“I’ve been trying to find somewhere to get rid of all that stuff,” she said before depositing her old medications in the box.
The event was manned by Mike Millett and Bruce Michaud. Both men are MCSO reserve deputies, which means they have attended the police academy and been sworn in as officers.
Saturday marked Reserve Deputy Millett’s fourth time to work a drug take-back event in Queen Creek. He said he expected participants to fill about four narrow boxes, which stand about 3.5 feet tall, about the same as last year when about 730 pounds of medication were collected locally.
Reserve Deputy Millett said the medications will be stored in a secured holding area inside the law enforcement building until taken to the Drug Enforcement Agency facility in Phoenix. Once there, DEA officials will see they are properly disposed.
The take-back initiative addresses important issues related to public safety and public health. Medication that is left in home cabinets is highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.
Additionally, flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.
Andra McConnell stopped by to drop off a few bottles of expired and unused medications.
Ms. McConnell, a nurse with the J.O. Combs Unified School District, said she would like to see a prescription drug-take back day scheduled on the last day of school so she and parents can disposed of unneeded medications that have accumulated during the school year.
For more information about the initiative, visit the DEA’s website at https://www.dea.gov/index.shtml.
To reach MCSO Queen Creek’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.
For additional information about MCSO visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.