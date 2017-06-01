Queen Creek teen in custody after allegedly making threats at high school

A student at Queen Creek High School was arrested Friday, May 19, after allegedly making a verbal threat involving explosives and shooting at the school, Deputy Ivan Lopez, spokesman for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6—Queen Creek said in an e-mailed response to questions.
The student was charged with interfering/disruption of an education institution and was booked into Maricopa County Juvenile Probation Department, Southeast Facility in Mesa, Deputy Lopez said.
He was still at the facility as of May 31, according to Deputy Lopez.
School administrators notified parents of students attending the high school using an e-mail blast, Stephanie Ingersoll, spokeswoman for the Queen Creek Unified School District, said in an e-mailed response to questions. Ms. Ingersoll provided the Independent with the letter that was sent. It reads:
“Dear Queen Creek High School parents/guardians and staff,
This communication is intended to provide you a final update to the threat investigation at Queen Creek High School. On Friday, May 19, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student for interfering/disruption of an educational institution. Although a threat was made, the sheriff’s investigation revealed the student arrested did not have the immediate means to carry out the threat and at no time were students or faculty in danger.
MCSO and QCUSD are taking every needed precaution to ensure your student’s safety; this includes an increased presence of sheriff’s deputies around the high school campus. Please do not keep your students home from school this week, as there are meaningful academic activities occurring on campus.
Threats will continue to be taken seriously by both MCSO and QCUSD, and there will be consequences for any threats/disruptions made against the school or another student.
Again, this communication is a final update on the prompt action taken by QCUSD and MCSO to protect our students and staff to the best of our ability.
Sincerely, Queen Creek High School administration.”
Queen Creek High School is at 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. The last day of the 2016-17 school year for students was May 25.
The school district website is www.qcusd.org.