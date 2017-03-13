Queen Creek woman warns community of phone scam

Instinct and spunk coupled to help prevent a Queen Creek woman from becoming a phone scam victim.
Sharon Schwartz said she knew something about the phone call she had answered March 8 was not right.
Mrs. Schwartz said the caller claimed her prescription at the CVS Pharmacy in Queen Creek was ready and then asked her to verify her birth date, she said during a phone interview.
“I told him, no, I will not,” Mrs. Schwartz told the Independent.
Mrs. Schwartz — a long-time CVS customer — said she was immediately suspicious about the call because that pharmacy has never called and asked her to verify any personal information. She also said she had already picked up a prescription that week and no others were being filled.
She said she checked with the local CVS and was told no one from there had called her.
The Queen Creek Independent called the local CVS to inquire about Mrs. Schwartz’s call and the pharmacy’s policies when notifying customers about prescriptions. A representative referred the newspaper to the company’s corporate office. The Independent had not received a response from the corporate office as of 11 a.m. March 13.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6—Queen Creek has not received any calls from residents also claiming to have received a call from someone claiming to be from the pharmacy, Deputy Ivan Lopez, MCSO-QC spokesman, said during a phone interview.
Deputy Lopez warned residents about another phone scam, callers claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service. He said Maricopa County residents have reported receiving calls from people saying the resident owes money and requesting personal information to pay the bill by phone, Deputy Lopez said.
He noted no one from Queen Creek has reported receiving the scam IRS call.
This is not the first time Mrs. Schwartz, 73, has been a target of phone scammers. She said a few years ago, she received a call from a male claiming to be her grandson and asking her for credit card information because he needed money.
“I told him I didn’t even know who he was, It was an out-of-state area code,” Mrs. Schwartz said.
Mrs. Schwartz said she called the Independent to help make the public aware of the scam.
“I hate to see people taken,” she said.
Residents receiving a scam phone call may report it by calling the MCSO-QC substation’s non-emergency number at 602-876-1011. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.
