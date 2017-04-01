Recruits being accepted for MCSO Explorer youth program

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6—Queen Creek is very excited to announce that MCSO will be expanding our Explorer program — Southeast Valley Squad, Explorer Post No. 2502 — for local youths) to join.
A recruiting meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
The Explorer program is open to individuals from 14 to 20 years of age who have an interest in law enforcement.
Explorers will have an opportunity to gain experience with law enforcement through training and ride-alongs with deputies.
The Explorer program participates in tournaments and competitions throughout the year.
We have information available on Facebook. Visit Facebook.com/Post2505 or you can e-mail: D_Frei@MCSO.Maricopa.gov for more information.
