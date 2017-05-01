Resources available for people unable to care for pets, themselves

Representatives from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are urging the public to seek help if they are unable to care for their pets or know someone in that situation before it becomes a serious or even deadly issue.
“We tell people all the time, again if you can’t take care of your animals or take care of yourself, there’s places out there that can help you,” Detective Dave Evans, of the MCSO Animal Crimes Investigation Unit, said during a press conference April 24. “There’s a bunch of resources out there to help people, but you have to be able to ask for it.”
The press conference video can be viewed on the MCSO Facebook page.
Animal seized, owner treated
MCSO conducted the press conference to announce its animal crimes investigations unit had seized on April 21 a malnourished dog and horse from the home of Sandra Wood, 66, who lives in the 18000 block of East Via De Palmas in Queen Creek.
A deputy from MCSO District 6-Queen Creek had called for assistance after conducting a welfare check of Ms. Wood, Deputy Ivan Lopez, public information officer for District 6-Queen Creek, said during a phone interview.
The call to MCSO came from neighbors who were concerned they had not seen Ms. Wood in a while.
After speaking to Ms. Wood, the deputy inspected the interior and exterior of the home. Outside the home, he noticed a dark brown bay gelding named Santos in the backyard that, according to the release, appeared weak, extremely emaciated and having a hard time standing.
Emergency equine veterinarians arrived and determined the horse was dehydrated, covered in parasites and suffering from a major heart murmur, according to the release. His health had deteriorated to a point that required euthanasia, according to the release.
Inside the garage, investigators found a cocker spaniel named Lillie. The dog did not appear to have food or water and her hair was so heavily matted it obstructed her ability to walk and bend her back-leg joints, Detective Evans said.
“I’ve seen a lot of dogs and a lot of dogs in bad conditions. When the garage came open and this dog came walking out, I honestly didn’t know, I mean I assumed it was a dog, but it took me a minute to look at it. I couldn’t tell what kind of breed it was. … For me and for the detective it was the worst we’ve seen.” Detective Evans at the press conference.
Lillie was transported to the Palm Glen Animal Hospital, 7771 N. 43rd Ave. in Phoenix, where the staff shaved about 4 pounds of hair from her body, according to a post on the MCSO Facebook page.
Detective Evans later said he was surprised no one had called the animal crimes unit about the horse, who could be seen from the roadway, he said.
MCSO called adult protective services to help Ms. Wood because her health and living conditions were very poor, Detective Evans said.
Ms. Wood was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for her illnesses. She told MCSO investigators she loved the animals very much and was too ill to care for them.
She said neither animal had received veterinary care for an unspecified period, and she voluntarily surrendered the animals to the sheriff’s office for care, according to the release.
The Queen Creek woman could face four counts of animal cruelty charges in conjunction with the seizure of the two animals, according to an MCSO press release.
Three of those charges could be upgraded to felonies after the dog and equine veterinarians complete their reports, according to the release.
Animal care resources
MCSO encourages the public to contact a local animal rescue or shelter if they are unable to care for their pets or livestock.
“In the past if they’ve reached out and said they’re in over their head, we have gotten them resources,” Detective Evans said.
Detective Evans asked the public to call the MCSO Animal Cruelty Hotline at 602-876-1681 if they observe or suspect animal abuse.
“Summer’s coming up. People need to have shade for their animals, food. Don’t leave them in cars. That’s animal cruelty,” he said.
•Deputy Lopez recommended people call Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Care and Control to surrender an animal if needed. The animal shelter accepts dogs and cats only, according to a recorded message on its phone line: 602-506-7387. There is a fee to drop off a dog or cat, according to the message.
The shelter is at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa. For information, visit https://www.maricopa.gov/3560/Animal-Care-and-Control.
•Dr. Christine Nimitz, a veterinarian for Queen Creek Veterinary Clinic, 20201 E. Ocotillo Road, recommended people call the Lost Our Home Pet Foundation, 2323 S. Hardy Drive in Tempe, at 602-445-7387, she said by phone.
She said the foundation helps people who need to surrender their animals.
Desert Paws Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, animal rescue group that takes in and rehabilitates dogs and cats, according to its website: desertpawsrescue.org. The site has information about how to surrender an animal as well as animals that are available for adoption.
The all-volunteer group assists people in Queen Creek and anywhere else they’re needed, volunteer Tracey Fisher Nelson said during a phone interview. Group members will pick up an animal or accept a surrendered animal as long as the owner is willing to relinquish ownership, Ms. Fisher Nelson said.
There is no charge to the owner.
“That’s when you wind up with animals left in a field because people couldn’t afford the fee at a shelter,” she said.
It holds adoptions noon-4 p.m. Sundays at the Queen Creek Petsmart, 21032 S. Ellsworth Loop Road.
For more information about adoptions and services for dogs, call Ms. Fisher Nelson at 602-705-8680; for cats, call Dan at 480-332-6553.
Good Shepherd Healing Ministries Horse Rescue in Apache Junction will pick up a horse from a Queen Creek residence if the owner is willing to transfer ownership of their animal, Maria Jones, owner of the horse rescue, said during a phone interview.
“If it’s a stray, they need to notify the Department of Agriculture, but if it’s their own personal horse, it’s never a problem for us to pick them up as long as the owner is willing to relinquish ownership,” Ms. Jones said.
Also, people can drop off their horses at the rescue center at Smoke Tree Farms, 288 W. Smoketree St. in Apache Junction. Horse owners should contact Ms. Jones before coming by. She can be reached by phone at 602-615-7075 or e-mail at info@gshmhorserescue.org.
The service is free.
“If they are having a hardship, they certainly can’t afford to pay to have their horse go to a rescue,” Ms. Jones said.
People care resources
As in the case of Ms. Wood’s neighbors, people can request MCSO District 6-Queen Creek conduct a welfare check if they believe someone needs assistance, Deputy Lopez said. They may call the non-emergency number at 602-876-1011 or, in the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.
After checking on the person, MCSO deputies may ask members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department to come and observe the person who may have a medical issue, Deputy Lopez said.
The person may be transported to a hospital or medical center, where health care personnel can determine whether to provide the patient with social services or a case worker, he said.
“If the individual is not transported, MCSO tries to notify a family member to provide assistance,” Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
MCSO also offers the free R.U.O.K. Program. Clients receive a computer-based telephone call at a time of their choosing on a daily basis. If the client does not respond, a deputy is dispatched to the client’s home for a welfare check, Deputy Lopez said.
For more information, call 602-876-1011.
Other options are available for Queen Creek residents who need assistance, Jhoana E. Molina-Villar, from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, said in an e-mailed response to questions. They are:
•Senior and Adult Services Division provides some services for Queen Creek through its Senior and Adult Independent Living Program. For more information, visit http://aaaphx.org/program-services/senior-adult-independent-living-sail/ or call 602-264-2255. The program has a 24-hour senior help line: 602-264-4357, or toll-free at 888-783-7500.
•The Arizona Department of Economic Security offers its Arizona Long Term Care program. For more information, visit its website at https://des.az.gov/services/disabilities/developmental-child-and-adult/altcs-home or call 602-542-0419 or toll-free 844-770-9500.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.