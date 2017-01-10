Sheriff’s office to Host Coffee with a Cop Jan. 21 in Queen Creek

Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) District 6 – Queen Creek invite community members to the first Coffee with a Cop event of 2017. The free event will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Starbucks, 21135 S. Ellsworth Loop.
Starbucks will host the festivities and provide the coffee, according to a press release.
The event provides an opportunity for MCSO deputies and the community to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues and build relationships while enjoying a cup of coffee. This program’s aim is to advance community partnerships and improve relationships one cup of coffee at a time.
The event will also include information about the Medic Alert program, a partnership with MedicAlert and Mercy Maricopa. Free bracelets are provided to individuals with Alzheimer’s and autism; the MedicAlert bracelet helps increase the likelihood that law enforcement will be able to successfully reunite individuals with family members in the event they go missing. For more information about the Medic Alert program, visit QueenCreek.org/MedicAlert.
With the majority of law enforcement contact happening during emergencies or other emotional situations, Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about public safety in the town of Queen Creek. Coffee with a Cop breaks down those barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction, according to the release.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local law enforcement strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve. See Coffeewithacop.com for additional information and locations.
For additional information about MCSO visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.