Sheriff’s office increases traffic enforcement to reduce vehicular incidents

In an effort to reduce vehicular incidents in the town of Queen Creek, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek has increased traffic patrols from July through December.
The enhanced traffic enforcement will focus on distracted driving in high traffic areas, Ellsworth Loop and Rittenhouse, Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo and Rittenhouse and Ocotillo.
“Our goal is to increase safety on our roadways by increasing our traffic enforcement,” shared MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek Capt. Dave Munley. “Not only are vehicular incidents dangerous for those involved, they create delays and prevent our deputies from engaging in proactive policing. The majority of vehicular incidents are preventable with a change in behavior and we hope to help change that behavior through increased enforcement.”
Vehicular incidents are the number one safety issue in Queen Creek. In 2016, MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek responded to 735 vehicular incidents (594 non-injury and 141 injury), 24 percent of all reports taken in 2016.
Distractions were the leading cause of vehicular incidents. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, taking your eyes off the road for even five seconds is the time it takes to drive the length of a football field (360 feet) going 55 miles per hour.
Distractions can range from checking your cell phone to reading a map, eating or tending to someone in the backseat. Help keep your roads safe by avoiding distractions.
MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek is at 22308 S. Ellsworth Road. In an emergency, call 9-1-1.
To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.