Shooting of Casteel student accidental, school district officials report

Grief counselors are at Casteel High School today for a second day to speak to students regarding a classmate who was shot yesterday, Aug. 15.
Terry Locke, director of community relations for the Chandler Unified School District, told the Queen Creek Independent by phone Aug. 16 the school district was not releasing information out of respect for the family’s privacy. He would not comment on the student’s medical condition.
Mr. Locke said the shooting happened in the student’s home before the start of school and that the student’s father said it was accidental.
Casteel High School is at 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek.