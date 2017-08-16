UPDATE: Gilbert PD investigating shooting of Casteel student

Investigators from Gilbert Police Department are still looking at whether the shooting of a Casteel High School student in his home was accidental or self-inflicted, Sgt. Darrell Krueger said during a phone interview Aug. 16.
Police responded to a call made from the student’s home in Gilbert at 6:23 a.m. Aug. 15, Sgt. Krueger, the public information officer for Gilbert PD, said. He did not know who made the call.
The student was transported for treatment to a medical facility, where he is still alive, Sgt. Krueger said.
Grief counselors are at Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek, today for a second day to speak to students who needed to talk about their classmate.
Terry Locke, director of community relations for the Chandler Unified School District, told the Queen Creek Independent by phone Aug. 16 the school district was not releasing information out of respect for the family’s privacy. He would not comment on the student’s medical condition.
Mr. Locke said the shooting happened in the student’s home before the start of school and that the student’s father said it was accidental.