Suspect arrested in conjunction with Queen Creek vehicle burglaries

Deputies from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek have arrested Zachary Flores, 21, of Chandler, in conjunction with a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in Queen Creek, according to a press release.
Editor’s note: The Queen Creek Independent has requested confirmation of the spelling of the suspect’s first name, which was spelled “Zachery” in the release and “Zachary” on a mugshot provided by MCSO. In addition, the Independent has requested the arrest date and circumstances.
On Saturday, Dec. 24, a resident in the Cortina residential community reported to MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek about someone burglarizing a vehicle there. Deputies visited homes in the area and received reports of additional burglaries, according to the release.
Cortina is a residential community on the southwest corner of Germann and Sossaman roads, according to a map on its homeowners association website.
Deputies said Mr. Flores admitted to the initial burglary in addition to several others in the area, according to the release.
“This is an example of great work by our deputies,” MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek Capt. Dave Munley said in the release. “We want to thank the resident for contacting us immediately, and remind the community to lock their vehicles. We want to create as many barriers for suspects. Locking your doors and looking out for one another are both important pieces to helping reduce crime. It is always a win when we can hold the offender accountable.”
MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek is at 22308 S. Ellsworth Road. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.